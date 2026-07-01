The Secret Part of Jalen Coker's Game That Makes Him An Underrated NFL Star

At this point, after his well-deserved extension, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker is a star. He's no longer just a former UDFA who has made a name for himself. He's a legitimate NFL stud.

Don't take our word for it, though. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay marked him as the first entry in a list of the "most underrated players" entering the 2026 season. That's pretty high praise from a non-Panthers media member.

And while his receiving prowess is the money-maker, there's something else that Coker does that puts him in the realm of NFL stars.

Jalen Coker's blocking helps set himself apart from other former UDFAs

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker is not the most electric athlete, and he's not the most flashy wide receiver. Yet, at this point, it's hard to argue against his quality. He is a very good player.

According to Alex Kay, he's one of the most underrated players in the entire NFL. "Jalen Coker has already accomplished much for an undrafted free agent, but the Carolina Panthers wideout appears to only be scratching the surface of his potential," he wrote.

Coker first broke through in 2024 when he recorded nearly 500 yards after spending much of the first half of the season on the practice squad. Injuries sapped some of his production in 2025, but when he was on the field, he was excellent.

Kay continued, "Despite having to contend with Offensive Rookie of the Year winner Tetairoa McMillan for targets, Coker still jumped up in Carolina's pecking order—finishing second on the team in both receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns—while contributing a slew of key blocks for his teammates."

That last part is key. As a former UDFA, Coker had to do all the little things to get attention in a wide receiver room that has included Adam Thielen and two first-round picks during Coker's tenure. He had to learn how to block well, and he has.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kay also pointed out that Coker isn't "the fastest, strongest, tallest, or most athletic receiver out there," but he's worked on his game to the point that he would be a dependable weapon on any playoff team.

This all happened despite having Tetairoa McMillan, the eventual Rookie of the Year, competing for targets last year. And while they were both healthy, Coker was arguably better and more productive.

And now with Chris Brazzell in the mix, there's more mouths to feed in the passing offense, but Coker is just too good not to play a ton. " He's simply become too dependable and too good of a blocker to keep on the sidelines," Kay concluded.

Coker has become extremely reliable as a target, with few drops at this level, and he's an excellent blocker. He's the exact type of player every team needs, and the Panthers are fortunate to have him.