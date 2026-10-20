Umari Hatcher Headlines the Biggest College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers From Week 7

Week 7 brought chaotic upsets, high-scoring blowouts, and massive statistical lines across the college football landscape. For fantasy managers, the key to victory is finding legitimate difference-makers. Other teams were not so lucky as they have to re-evaluate and readjust after taking devastating losses. Here is a breakdown of the standout performers and the biggest disappointments from the past weekend.

Winners: The Week 7 Fantasy Difference-Makers

Gio Lopez, QB: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Four Touchdowns Puts Lopez on the Fantasy Radar

Week 7 Production: 16 completions on 23 attempts, 268 passing yards, and four passing touchdowns in Wake Forest's dominant 41-7 victory over California.

Fantasy Angle: Four touchdown passes makes Lopez a standout winner, especially in leagues that reward passing touchdowns and dual-threat volume.

Oct 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) prepares to take the field against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez put together one of the most efficient QB performances of Week 7, showcasing lethal accuracy in Wake Forest's blowout victory over Cal. Lopez picked apart the secondary with an impressive 11.6 yards per attempt and a 69.6% completion rate, capping off scoring drives with pinpoint precision inside the red zone.

Torrance Burgess Jr., RB: Texas State

A Four-Touchdown Explosion Changes the Conversation

Week 7 Production: Scored four rushing touchdowns and gained 142 total yards as Texas State defeated Colorado State 66-27.

Fantasy Angle: Multiple touchdowns can turn a running back into a weekly difference-maker when paired with high-volume rushing efficiency.

Texas State RB Torrance Burgess Jr. in the 66-27 win over Colorado State:



24 carries

224 rushing yards

4 TDs



3 catches

52 receiving yards pic.twitter.com/hityu7fJcE — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 16, 2026

Burgess Jr. delivered a slate-winning performance in Week 7, proving to be an unstoppable force in Texas State's high-flying 66-point output. He averaged a stellar 9.3 yards per carry while forcing six missed tackles, routinely breaking into the second level and converting four red-zone carries directly into touchdowns.

Stock Rising: Breakout Candidates to Target

Umari Hatcher, WR: Syracuse Orange

Can Hatcher Turn His Week 7 Recognition Into Consistent Production?

Week 7 Accolades: Named ACC Receiver of the Week after hauling in 13 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown against Louisville.

Fantasy Angle: Examine whether his explosive performance reflects a permanent, growing alpha role in Syracuse's passing game.

Hatcher was impossible to ignore 🍊



Umari Hatcher set multiple single-game career highs, hauling in 13 catches for 224 yards and a TD against Louisville.@CuseFootball | @Cuse | #Cuse pic.twitter.com/i1GlOuYYhR — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 18, 2026

Hatcher turned in a historic receiving performance in Week 7, commanding an elite 34.8% target share and dominating at every level of the field. His blend of high-target volume and downfield air yards makes him a dream fantasy asset in half-PPR setups.

When the Production Disappears: Fantasy Stock on the Decline

Losers: Fantasy Disappointments from Week 7

Arch Manning, QB: Texas Longhorns

Another Texas Setback Raises Questions About Manning's Fantasy Floor

Fantasy Fallout: Texas fell 27-24 to Florida as the Longhorns' offense struggled with consistency throughout the game.

Analysis: Separate Manning's individual mistakes from the impact of offensive line leaks and play-calling before deciding whether to downgrade him for Week 8.

Texas QB Arch Manning in the 1st Half vs Florida:



8/12 passing

68 passing yards

0 TDs

2 completions longer than 5 yards



Florida had the 131st ranked passing defense coming into the game pic.twitter.com/Gb01OLdCVl — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 17, 2026

Manning and the Texas offense cratered relative to expectation in Week 7, producing a sluggish 173 passing yards in a 27-24 home loss to Florida. While Manning failed to avoid turnovers, he managed just one passing touchdown and was consistently harassed in the pocket, taking five sacks that erased his potential rushing output.

Alabama's Offensive Playmakers

A Struggling Offense Leaves Fantasy Managers Searching for Answers

Fantasy Fallout: Alabama managed just over 200 yards in a disappointing 26-10 defeat to Tennessee, converting only two of thirteen third-down attempts.

Analysis: Identify the individual fantasy starters most affected by offensive rhythm issues rather than benching every player.

Alabama has lost back to back games for the first time since 2013 pic.twitter.com/8YlYNwqCNy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2026

The entire Alabama offensive unit put up a major fantasy dud in Week 7, producing zero touchdowns and converting a dismal 2-of-13 third downs. The inability to sustain drives crippled the fantasy output of every skill position player on the roster. Running backs were limited to 3.0 yards per carry while the Bama wideouts suffered from inaccurate passing and minimal target depth.

Gunner Stockton, QB: Georgia Bulldogs

Turnovers & Efficiency Collapse Stockton's Fantasy Value

Fantasy Fallout: Georgia suffered a 27-24 upset loss to unranked Auburn at home after squandering an early 14-0 lead. Stockton turned the ball over three times, including a critical late fumble in Georgia territory that set up Auburn's game-winning walk-off field goal.

Week 8 Outlook: Downgrade Stockton to a risky option or bench asset until he shows better ball security nd passing efficiency against disciplined SEC defenses.

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a first down during the third quarter against Auburn at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stockton turned in his worst fantasy output of the season during Georgia's 27-24 home loss to Auburn, leaving managers with a brutal letdown. After cruising early behind a 14-0 lead, the Bulldogs' offense bogged down completely. Stockton struggled to push the ball downfield, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and completing barely half of his passes.

Week 8 Buy-Low Targets: Don't Overreact to One Bad Game

Buy: Umari Hatcher (WR, Syracuse) His 34.8% target share and 502 yards over the last three games makes him an elite alpha wideout to target via trade.

Hold: Arch Manning (QB, Texas) Do not panic-drop a top prospect despite the 5-sack performance. Wait for the offensive line protection to stabilize.

The Final Verdict

Ultimately, workload, opportunity, and scheme matchups remain far more useful predictors than a single, touchdown-heavy box-score or an isolated dud. As you prep your rosters for Week 8, prioritize players whose snap counts and target shares are trending upward, and don't allow short-term variance blind you to long-term value.