Roquan Smith, Zack Baun Earn the Top Spot on Week 12's IDP rankings.
While most fantasy owners spend the majority of their time on offensive players and team defenses, there is a large faction of the fantasy community that also focuses on individual defensive players. The addition of defensive players makes fantasy football a much more complex game, but for those of us who play in IDP leagues, we wouldn't have it any other way. As we get deeper into the season, this game becomes more and more difficult. These are our IDP rankings for Week 12.
Linebackers
We lose some key linebackers this week, thanks to all the bye weeks and injuries. With four teams on a bye week, we lose Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson from the Miami Dolphins, Bobby Wagner from the Washington Commanders, Daiyen Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers, and Alex Singleton from the Broncos, who could possibly return after the bye week. We also saw Tatum Bethune, as well as a few other linebackers, go down with injuries in Week 11. That doesn't mean we don't still have a ton of great options at the top of our rankings. Roquan Smith is still in our top spot with Zack Baun coming in at No. 2. Cedric Gray has been a tackling machine this season and is all the way up at No. 3. The top five is rounded out by Foyesade Oluokun and Robert Spillane. If you go further down the rankings, you'll find strong options if you need to fill a hole in your roster.
Defensive Lineman
We don't take nearly as big a hit with defensive linemen this week. We lose some good ones, but still have most of the top guys. The top of our rankings is filled with familiar faces. Of course, Myles Garrett comes in at the top spot. He's the best defensive player in the NFL. Behind him, we have Aidan Hutchinson, who is matched up against the Giants this week, followed by Maxx Crosby, who will be chasing down whoever is under center in Cleveland. After him, we have Brian Burns and T.J. Watt in the fourth and fifth slots.
Defensive Backs
The defensive backs have been a bit more unpredictable this year than usual; however, Tykee Smith is having another unbelievable season. Behind him is Kyle Hamilton, who is coming off a monstrous week. Kam Kurl, Budda Baker, and Jessie Bates III round out the top five. This is probably the deepest position this week. If you are searching for a starter, scroll down the rankings and you'll find a ton of great options.