CeeDee Lamb Leads Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings And Projections
The top-tier wide receiver pool was loaded with disappointing games in Week 1, leading to a strange leaderboard at the position. Only nine wide receivers scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, with no one scoring over 29.00 fantasy points. Seven wideouts gained more than 100 yards receiving.
Zay Flowers (7/151/1) was the best wide receiver in Week 1, followed by Koen Coleman (8/112/1), my sleeper of the year. All summer long, I had Puka Nacua (10/131) rated as my top wideout in 2025 despite Matthew Stafford battling a back issue all of August. For one week, he showcased his high-volume opportunity.
The highlighted drafted and touted Emeka Egbuka (4/76/2) didn’t disappoint in his first NFL game, leading to him ranking fifth in Week 1 in wide receiver scoring in PPR formats. The fantasy market had Quentin Johnston severely underpriced this summer as Tre’ Harris was consistently drafted well ahead of him. His great game (5/79/2) placed Johnston third in wide receiver scoring.
Here’s a look at the other wide receivers that finished in the top 12:
- Deebo Samuel (22.60)
- Garrett Wilson (22.50)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20.40)
- Michael Pittman (20.00)
- Marquise Brown (19.90)
- Keenan Allen (19.80)
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (18.10)
Based on our Week 1 wide receiver projections, only Puka Nacua and Garrett Wilson played up to expectations.
Wide Receiver Bust of the Week
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Three snaps into his 2025 NFL season, Worthy was headed to the locker room with a possible multiple-week shoulder injury and a whopping zero outcome in fantasy points. On the positive side, the Chiefs hope he can play through his injury.
Runner Ups: Ja’Marr Chase (2/26), A.J. Brown (1/8), Matthew Golden (2/16), DeVonta Smith (3/16)
Surprise of the Week
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
The Patriots gave Boutte WR1 snaps (82%) in Week 1, and he rewarded them with an excellent opening game (6/103 on eight targets). His playing time ticket was helped by Stefon Diggs (41%) being limited in Week 1 and Kyle Williams (10%) not being ready for primetime.
Runner Ups: Calvin Austin (4/70/1), Marquise Brown (10/99 – injury related opportunity), and Cedric Tillman (5/52/1)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 2 Top 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers
Week 2 in the football market could be an excellent opportunity for a big score due to so many elite wide receivers underperforming. Ja’Marr Chase, Nico Collins, Brian Thomas, and A.J. Brown should bounce back in a big way this week, creating a potential dynamic ticket in the parlay market if three of these players beat their sportsbooks' projections by 20 yards or more.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb ranks with the best of the best at a wide receiver in 2025 for two reasons. He commands elite targets, with a higher floor in scoring. Secondly, the Cowboys should be a high-volume passing attempt, relying on finishing drives with passing scores. I expect him to be active again in Week 2, giving him the top wide receiver ranking.
Ja’Marr Chase and Brian Thomas should make for an intriguing correlation play in the DFS market this week, after they combined for only 37 receiving yards and three catches in Week 1 (Thomas bailed out fantasy teams with a nine-yard rushing TD). It wouldn’t surprise me to see them combine for over 60.00 fantasy points this week in PPR formats.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
After a dull showing (3/30) against the Eagles, Pickens became a value in fantasy drafts after the game. He drew a long pass interference (34 yards) that led to a Dallas rushing touchdown, and he made the best of his four targets. I expect him to be more active in this matchup, along with the Cowboys scoring much more at home.
