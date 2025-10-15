Bijan Robinson Surpasses Puka Nacua and Jonathan Taylor in Fantasy MVP Race
We now have six weeks in the books, and the fantasy football MVP picture is beginning to clear up. However, injuries are doing their best to throw a wrench into everything. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out with everything that has gone down over the past few weeks. This is our fantasy football MVP ladder heading into Week 7.
1. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson has been the best fantasy player in the league this season, averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game. He had a massive 35.8-point night on Monday Night Football this week to propel himself to the top of the ladder. Despite already having his bye week, he is still the RB3 overall on the season, ahead of fantasy stars like De'Von Achane, James Cook, and Jahmyr Gibbs, who have all played one more game than him.
2. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
While McCaffrey hasn't been all that good in real life, volume is king in fantasy football. He's already seen 168 opportunities on the season. We are all waiting for this to come crashing down, but until it does, we are riding CMC until the wheels inevitably fall off. Through six weeks, he has scored the most overall fantasy points and averaged 24.7 fantasy points per game.
3. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Taylor is right behind both Robinson and McCaffrey. He's been a bit more inconsistent, but he has also given us more huge week-winning performances, especially compared to CMC. So far this season, he is averaging 24.2 fantasy points per game. It would only take one big game to shoot him right up to the top of this MVP ladder.
4. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nacua had been at the top of the list before this week. He suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Week 6 and ended up finishing with just 4.8 fantasy points. Despite attempting to return in the second half of last week's game, it looks like he is destined to miss Week 7 and perhaps additional time. If you aren't on the field, you can't score fantasy points. This is always the risk with Nacua, and an extended absence could kill his chances at being this year's fantasy MVP.
5. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Look who is back in the MVP conversation. It's our old friend Patrick back from the fantasy grave. Mahomes is now the fantasy QB1 overall on the season and is about to get his best wide receiver, Rashee Rice, back from his six-game suspension this week. He's averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game and is now averaging 1.9 more fantasy points per game than the fantasy QB2, Josh Allen.