Week 8 College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers: Raleek Brown Soars While Jayden Maiava Disappoints

Week 8 delivered high-octane breakout performances, frustrating fantasy disappointments, and crucial workload shifts that will reshape lineups heading into the home stretch of the season. From wideouts dominating target shares to backfield rotations suddenly tipping towards high-upside playmakers, identifying which Saturday stat lines represent permanent breakthroughs versus temporary spikes is the key to securing a playoff spot.

Stock Up: These Playmakers Deserve More Fantasy Trust

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami Hurricanes

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The superstar receiver lit up the field against Pittsburgh, solidifying his status as a weekly must-start play. He continues an upward trajectory in targets and yardage, bringing his season averages well into double-digit fantasy output per game. He also commands a target share above 25% over the past three weeks, operating both in the slot and as a deep threat. Toney was targeted twice inside the 20-yard line in Week 8, converting both opportunities into scoring plays. Miami's offensive staff catered scheme design to get Toney early touches in space, and his run-after-catch capability routinely turns short gains into explosive plays.

Michael Hawkins Jr., QB, West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) warms up prior to their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawkins Jr. turned in a slate-shattering dual-threat performance against Cincinnati, establishing himself as a league-winning option in fast-paced offenses. He operated with lethal precision, pushing the ball downfield while maintaining complete control of the red-zone run design. His safe operational floor due to his rushing baseline paired with vertical accuracy gives him one of the highest weekly ceilings in all of college fantasy football.

Cole Tabb, RB, Cincinnati Bearcats

Oct 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) reacts after he carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tabb took over the primary share of Cincinnati's backfield following an early injury to Gi'Bran Payne and delivered explosive multi-touchdown production. His snap share increased from a 30% rotational share to a season-high 68% following Payne's exit. He also handled 100% of team goal-line carries and commanded a 15% target share out of the backfield. Tabb proved he is the most dynamic weapon in Cincinnati's backfield, capitalizing on extended volume to break long runs and stay involved in the passing game. Even if Payne returns to a partial share, Tabb's red-zone conversion and pass-catching prowess makes him the lead back to roster.

Raleek Brown, RB, Texas Longhorns

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs with the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown provided the engine for the Texas offense during their 34-27 rebound win over No.7 Ole Miss, turning in a heavy-workload performance. While Arch Manning punched in two short rushing touchdowns, Brown was the drive-sustainer for the Longhorns. His explosive ability was on full display with a game-breaking 47-yard burst, and his 23 carries show that Texas intends to lean on him to keep the offense balanced.

Losers: Stock Down After Week 8

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC Trojans

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stretches during warmups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava and the No. 16 Trojans suffered a complete offensive breakdown in a 24-7 road loss to Wisconsin, severely damaging his fantasy reliability heading into the stretch run. He threw two first-half interceptions after having only three picks across 224 dropbacks prior to Week 8. When USC's ground game was completely neutralized, Wisconsin's pass rush pinned its ears back and disrupted Maiava's rhythm. Taking five sacks and turning the ball over twice in high-leverage spots completely erased his passing floor.

Hank Brown, QB, Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) warms up during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown and the Hawkeyes struggled to stay afloat during a grueling 13-10 rivalry loss to Minnesota, delivering a virtually non-existent fantasy line. He averaged under 6.0 yards per attempt in a slow, field-position battle. Brown was also responsible for three total turnovers (2 INTs, 1 lost fumble) while taking multiple hits in the pocket. When he was forced to throw downfield, Brown's efficiency plummeted and turnovers piled up. Without rushing volume to fall back on, any multi-turnover performance makes him a total liability in fantasy starting lineups.

Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU Cougars

Oct 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) makes a throw during the fourth quarteragainst the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite leading BYU in a tight double-overtime battle, Bachmeier's three turnovers in a 39-31 loss to UCF dragged his overall fantasy score into dangerous territory. He posted his lowest completion rate (51.6%) against UCF's secondary. He was able to retain his value as a goal-line rusher with a short rushing touchdown, but couldn't overcome negative turnover penalties. Bachmeier continues to bring a high fantasy floor, thanks to his red-zone rushing role, but those 3 turnovers severely capped what should have been a monster fantasy outing.

Adapt or Get Left Behind

Nostalgia doesn't win fantasy titles. If Week 8 taught us anything, it's that clinging to draft capital is the fastest way to flush your season down the toilet. The fantasy landscape didn't just shift this weekend, it cracked wide open. If you're still starting washed-up volume traps while dynamic players steal target shares and goal-line snaps, you're playing for second place or worse. Stop waiting for underperforming stars to "turn it around" and start betting on cold, hard usage metrics.