Caleb Odom Headlines These Must-Start College Fantasy Football Players for Week 8

With several Power Four programs heading into a brutal Week 8 bye slate, your fantasy lineup is likely missing its top scoring threats, leaving you scrambling for viable answers before kickoff. Panicking over empty roster spots won't save your matchup, and relying blindly on season-long point totals is a quick and easy way to a defeat. To pull out a victory this week, you need to exploit glaring defensive matchups, surging target shares, and capitalize on emerging role players whose recent production vastly outweighs their early-season headlines.

Quarterback to Start: Signal-Caller Could Turn Week 8 Into a Fantasy Gold Mine & Light Up the Scoreboard

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Week 8, Mestemaker draws a prime matchup against a defense yielding 278.5 passing yards and 2.1 touchdowns per game through the air. Projecting 40+ pass attempts in a high implied point total game script, Mestemaker offers top-tier QB1 upside for fantasy managers navigating bye weeks.

Other QBs to Consider Starting

Michael Hawkins Jr. West Virginia: Averages 225.8 passing yards, and 2.2 total touchdowns per game over his last three outings. Hawkins Jr. matches up against a TCU defense conceding 4.9 yards to opposing quarterbacks and ranking in the bottom tier in dual-threat containment.

DJ Lagway, Baylor: Averaging 268 passing yards, 2.3 touchdowns, and 23.4 fantasy points per game across his past three contests. Lagway faces a Jayhawks' defense yielding 8.4 yards per pass attempt and over 265 yards per game. His deep ball efficiency and high team implied total creates a massive ceiling for Week 8.

Running Back to Start: Workhorse Back Ready to Feast

Raleek Brown, Texas

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half ag against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown checks every box for a high-priority start in Week 8, offering fantasy managers elite explosive play potential and a rapidly expanding role in a high-powered Texas offense. His fantasy value is anchored by his elite pass-catching versatility, as his background as a dynamic weapon allows him to rack up valuable PPR points on screens, swing passes, and designed routes out of the backfield. Brown has the proven ability to convert high-value touches into scores, finding the end zone in two of his past three matchups.

Other Running Back Starts to Consider

Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State: Averages 18.5 carries, 94.2 rushing yards, 3.2 targets, and 1.2 touchdowns per game over his last three contests. Opposing defense surrenders 182.4 rushing yards per game and 1.8 rushing touchdowns. Hawkins dominates 72% of backfield carries and virtually all goal-line work.

Tyvonn Byars, Rice: Generates 21 carries and 102.3 rushing yards per game over his last three outings, holding a 78% team rushing attempt share. He goes up against a Florida Atlantic defense allowing 195.6 rushing yards per game and 2.1 touchdowns on the ground.

Wide Receiver to Start: Pass-catcher Who Could Deliver Week 8's Biggest Breakout

Trent Mosley, USC

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. (11) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley should be in fantasy lineups for Week 8 thanks to his explosive playmaking and his rapidly growing share of USC's passing offense. He has solidified his role as a go-to target, averaging 7.8 targets, 5.2 receptions, 76.5 receiving yards, and nearly a touchdown per contest. Entering Week 8 fresh off USC's bye, Mosley draws a prime matchup to exploit against a Wisconsin secondary that struggles to contain perimeter chunk plays and limit explosive passing gains. Facing a defensive unit that ranks near the bottom of the conference in preventing gains of 20-plus yards, Mosley's vertical speed and quick-trigger usage in Lincoln Riley's pass-heavy scheme setup is an ideal environment for a breakout performance.

Other WR's to Consider Starting

Umari Hatcher, Syracuse: Averages 9.3 targets, 6.1 receptions, 88.4 receiving yards, and 18.2 fantasy points over his last three games with a 28% target share. Hatcher faces a Tar Heels secondary giving up 262 yards per game and ranking near the bottom in stopping gains of 20+ yards. Hatcher's involvement across intermediate and deep routes positions him for a big outing.

Joseph Williams, Colorado: Commands an average of 8.7 targets, 5.8 receptions, 82.1 receiving yards per game over his last three starts. He matches up against an Oklahoma State defense allowing 255.4 passing yards per game. Williams' high target share and red-zone usage makes him a preferred option.

Tight End to Start : Finding Production at a Position with Limited Depth

Caleb Odom, Ole Miss

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) makes a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While tight end can be a touchdown-dependent, volatile fantasy position, Odom offers a dependable target floor, having logged at least four receptions in four outings. His steady involvement, averaging around 4.5 targets per game and serving as a safety valve ensures fantasy managers aren't left stranded with zero in their lineup. Beyond his steady reception floor, Odom brings high-value red-zone leverage and scoring upside which makes him a potential difference-maker in tight matchups. Operating in a high-scoring Ole Miss offense that generates frequent trips inside the 20-yard line , Odom's size and immediate athletic profile makes him a preferred target on play-action and goal-line sequences.

Other TEs to Consider Starting

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma: Averages 4.8 targets, 3.5 receptions, and 42 receiving yards with 2 touchdowns over his last three starts. Beers is consistently utilized off play-action in the red-zone, making him a high-efficiency start against a Mississippi State defense struggling with tight end coverage.

Randy Pittman, SMU: Logged 5 targets, 4 receptions, 48.5 yards per game over the past three weeks. Pittman benefits from high team pass volume and high-tempo drives, securing routine intermediate targets.

Best Matchups of Week 8 Worth Targeting

Target These Matchups for a Potential Fantasy Points Explosion

Focusing on matchups with high over/under totals and high plays-per-game metrics ensures maximum opportunities for your fantasy starters.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

Pace & Efficiency: Both teams average over 74 plays per game and yield 6.1 yards per play.

Fantasy Takeaway: high explosive-play potential makes starters Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young top-tier fantasy plays across all formats.

Syracuse @ North Carolina

Pace & Efficiency: Combines an up-up-tempo passing attack with defenses allowing a high percentage of gains over 15 yards.

Fantasy Takeaway: Expect heavy passing volume and sustained scoring drives, benefitting pass-catchers like Umari Hatcher and key quarterback play.

California @ SMU

Pace & Efficiency: SMU's fast snap frequency creates extra possessions, while both defenses rank below average in red-zone efficiency.

Fantasy Takeaway: High touch expectations for Kendrick Raphael and randy Pittman in a game primed for multiple red-zone trips.