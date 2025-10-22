Christian McCaffrey Leapfrogs Patrick Mahomes In Week 8 NFL MVP Watch
We are heading into Week 8, and with each passing week, the fantasy MVP picture becomes clearer. Players have been climbing up and falling down the MVP ladder every week thanks to performance and injury. However, as we progress deeper into the season, it becomes increasingly difficult to climb. This is our Fantasy MVP Ladder heading into Week 8.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
No fantasy player has scored more fantasy points this season. CMC has averaged 26.7 fantasy points per game for 187.1 total points. His volume has been out of control and seems unsustainable. Nevertheless, we are going to ride him until the wheels fall off because the points are there, even if the efficiency has taken a significant hit this season. He's been fantasy gold and should continue to be for as long as he holds up.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Taylor is right behind McCaffrey with 25.6 fantasy points per game this season. He has been an absolute machine this season. There is no player that fantasy owners want to see in the opposing lineup less than JT this year. While CMC had his first 30 fantasy point game this past week, Taylor has accomplished that feat three times already this season.
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is back as the fantasy QB1 this season, and he just got his best wide receiver back in Week 7. He's averaging 1.4 more fantasy points per game than Lamar Jackson, who has the second-highest average, and has scored 25.2 more fantasy points than the QB2 overall, Dak Prescott. Just when fantasy owners were finally ready to accept that Mahomes just wasn't the fantasy asset that he once was, he bounced back and looks like the best quarterback in the league once again, and is once again in the MVP conversation.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
It always felt like a matter of time until Robinson started climbing up this MVP ladder. He's now averaging 24.2 fantasy points per game with a total of 145.4 total fantasy points this season. Currently, he's the RB3 overall, and he's averaging more than two points per game than any fantasy wide receiver.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
JSN is the fantasy WR1 on the season. He's averaging 22.1 fantasy points per game and has scored 155 total fantasy points. With all the injuries and underperformances from the wide receivers this season, Smith-Njigba has been the most reliable and consistent wideout.