Josh Downs, Deebo Samuel, and 6 More Fantasy Football Must-Start Wide Receivers in Week 4

Last week, the best wide receivers in fantasy football were Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake London, Garrett Wilson, and Michael Wilson. Flops this week are expected to be Michael Pittman Jr., Chris Godwin, and Jaylen Waddle, among others. There is no telling what will happen any given Sunday, but fantasy managers can try. These eight wide receivers have good reason to be started in Week 4.

All EPA Metrics are per draftwithdoug.com

Josh Downs

After being thrust into a larger role in Week 2, Josh Downs currently leads the league in average separation score 💪 @FantasyPtsData pic.twitter.com/nY0dC39H1g — Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) September 22, 2026

Downs has about a 24% target share this season. It will range closer to 30% as long as Alec Pierce is on the IR. He recorded his season-best in total targets, 10, in Week 3.

As the Colts' WR1, of course that volume will be high, but fantasy managers also need efficiency and a good matchup. Downs rates 12th in PFF Receiving Grade. He faces a Commanders team that is 30th in Defensive EPA Allowed per Pass Play.

Matthew Golden

So long as Jayden Reed is out, Golden is a must-start. He is projected to be around WR15 in tomorrow's release of those numbers. Both Golden and Christian Watson are expected to account for nearly 30% of the Packers' receiving offense, excluding Reed. They are both also top-13 in the fantasy football wide receiver standings to date.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin will be among the top-20 wide receivers in Week 4. He has had back-to-back weeks with 9 targets. Last week with Marcus Mariota, McLaurin had his best statistical game plus his first touchdown of the season.

When it comes to Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play, the Colts rank 8th-worst in the NFL. So yes, McLaurin is a sure-fire start.

Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson (Last 11 Games)

10.6 TGT, 85.3 YPG, 19.1 FPG



Ja'Marr Chase (Last 11 Games)

10.0 TGT, 79.7 YPG, 17.9 FPG — Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) September 29, 2026

Wilson has taken over the Cardinals' receiving room with a steel fist. He is averaging 10.3 targets per game, which is 5.6 more than any other Cardinal. That "any other Cardinal" happens to not be Marvin Harrison Jr., but rather Kendrick Bourne. There is no reason not to be starting Wilson at this point.

Malik Washington

I am very high on Washington for volume alone. He should be valued as a WR2. Washington had 10 targets in Week 3. Season-to-date, Washington is averaging 7.7 targets per game. The completion rate is indeed low (52%), but I always label volume as King in fantasy football. The catch rate cannot get much worse, and can definitely get a lot better.

Mack Hollins

It may be inevitable that Hollins takes over WR1 duties until AJ Brown comes back. The Patriots have struggled to find much success this season. Any success in Week 3 came from Hollins's 8 targets, 6 receptions, and 87 yards. Best of all, he matches the snap rates of Demario Douglas and Romeo Doubs, which was not quite seen in the last two games.

Hollins will fall in that WR3 range this week in fantasy football. But his upside is huge. The Bills' opponent is ranked 8th-worst in Defensive Pass EPA per Play Allowed. My own power rating has Buffalo rated 6th-worst in coverage.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs is tied with McLaurin for the team lead in targets (22). In fact, Diggs then leads the team with 13 receptions and 3 touchdowns, and is just 6 total yards behind McLaurin. Diggs is definitely the WR2 rather than a WR1. That is due to 25 fewer routes run this season. Yet, I love Diggs.

The Commanders get to play the Colts this weekend. As alluded to in suggesting McLaurin a start, the Colts are in the bottom 25% against opposing passing games.

Deebo Samuel

Mike Evans has not run the most routes on the 49ers. Neither has George Kittle nor Christian McCaffrey. Deebo Samuel is the man who has run the most routes, five more than Evans. In Week 4, the 49ers may not even be with Evans. If that is the case, then Samuel is in for a high-volume Sunday.

Samuel still has it. He ranks 10th in Yards per Route Run and 4th in Receiving EPA per Target. ESPN's FPI rates the 49ers' offense the best in the NFL, and I project them to be the highest-scoring team in Week 4, at 29.5 points, which would be their lowest-scoring game of the season, if you can believe that.

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