Ja'Marr Chase Rebounds In Week 5 Fantasy Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings
The Puka Nacua remains on cruise control, leading to his best game of the year (13/170/1). He led the wide receivers in scoring in Week 4 (36.00), outdueling George Pickens (8/134/2) in fantasy points (33.40). Ten other wideouts scored more than 20.00 fantasy points.
- Romeo Doubs (29.80)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (26.00)
- Drake London (25.00)
- Quentin Johnson (23.80)
- D.K. Metcalf (23.60)
- Justin Jefferson (22.60)
- Marvin Mims (20.50)
- Garrett Wilson (20.20)
- Emeka Egbuka (20.10)
- Deebo Samuel (20.10)
Romeo Doubs (6/58/3 on eight targets) comes off a career game, helped by a great matchup. On the year, the Packers have only looked his way 19 times (4.75 per game).
As expected, Drake London posted a winning game at home (8/110/1), putting him on pace to catch 102 passes for 1,143 yards and four touchdowns.
Top 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers After Week 4
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in PPR leagues after four games:
- Puka Nacua (109.50)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (94.40)
- Quentin Johnson (79.70)
- Rome Odunze (79.60)
- Garrett Wilson (76.10)
- George Pickens (75.00)
- Jaxon Smith-Nijgba (72.30)
- Emeka Egbuka (71.10)
- Keenan Allen (65.10)
- Deebo Samuel (65.00)
- Tre Tucker (63.40)
- Courtland Sutton (62.60)
Wide Receiver Bust of the Week
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
For the third consecutive week, McConkey had a decline in his fantasy scoring. Justin Herbert looked his way six times in Week 4, but he caught only one pass for 11 yards. McConkey has yet to score a touchdown, while averaging 6.75 targets (7.00 in 2024) and 8.35 fantasy points per game (15.06 in 2024). Los Angeles has given him WR1 snaps in all four of his starts.
Runner Ups: A.J. Brown (2.70), Tre Tucker (4.20), DeVonta Smith (4.90), and Calvin Ridley (5.00)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projection Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 5 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Week 5’s top 12 wide receivers are littered with some underachieving wide receivers – Nico Collins (21st), Ja’Marr Chase (18th), Justin Jefferson (15th), Tetairoa McMillan (33rd), Ladd McConkey (51st), and Jameson Williams (42nd), hinting at some correction games.
In this week’s quarterback projections article, I highlighted how much the Bengals’ top fantasy players are trailing in fantasy points while suggesting a rebound in success this week. Ja’Marr Chase rates second at wideout in Week 5, while Tee Higgins came in at 15th. I expect the Lions to get Jameson Williams going in this matchup as well, creating an intriguing DFS game stack.
Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants
I doubt anyone has been pushing Hyatt as a waiver wire add this week after the Giants lost Malik Nabers. He comes into Week 5 with no action over the first two weeks, and New York didn’t target him over his last two matchups over his 35 snaps. This summer, I had Hyatt on my deep sleeper list for two reasons. He brings big-play ability while working diligently to improve his strength this offseason. In addition, Hyatt was a dynamic, explosive player in 2022 in college (67/1,267/15 – 18.9 yards per catch). He can only fill a piece of Nabers’ shoes, but I’m sure he has had plenty of reps with New York’s rookie quarterback (Jaxson Dart).
I’m not running to the waiver window to add a change mover (Wan’Dale Robinson), and Darius Slayton has had six years to prove his ceiling in New York (never caught more than 50 balls in a year). There’s money to be made this week with Hyatt as the prop market will have him severely underpriced in receiving yards.
Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns
With Cedric Tillman placed on the injured list, Bond moves to WR2 in the Browns’ offense. He comes off his best game (3/58 on six targets) after signing late with Cleveland due to him being undrafted from an off-the-field incident in April. Bond brings sub-4.40 speed, with some success in 2023 at Texas (48/668/4 on 77 targets).
