Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings & Projections: Amon-Ra St. Browns Climbs To WR1
On the main slate of games on Sunday, only five wide receivers scored more than 20.00 fantasy points. George Pickens (31.20) led the way, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba (30.20), Kayshon Boutte (26.30), Ja’Marr Chase (25.40), Ladd McConkey (23.00), and Brian Thomas (23.00). All these players ranked in our top 13 wide receivers rankings last week, except Boutte, who we identified as a value (WR36). The combination, paired with the best value plays at quarterback, should have led to a monster DFS day.
Drake London (10/158/1 on 16 targets) dominated the Bills’ defense on Monday night, giving him back-to-back 100-yard receiving games at home. Marquise Brown (20.50) and Wan’Dale Robinson (20.40) were the other two wideouts to score over 20.00 fantasy points in Week 6.
The Panthers finally got Tetairoa McMillian his first NFL touchdown plus a bonus score, but he fell short of expectations in catches (3) and receiving yards (29). Jameson Williams broke through with his most active game (6/66/1 on seven targets) of the year.
Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers by scoring average after six weeks:
- Puka Nacua (23.13)
- Jaxon-Smith Njigba (21.62)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (21.02)
- George Pickens (20.08)
- Ja’Marr Chase (18.78)
- Emeka Egbuka (17.80)
- Drake London (17.54)
- Rome Odunze (16.58)
- Garrett Wilson (19.04)
- Justin Jefferson (18.13)
- DK Metcalf (15.72)
- Deebo Samuel (17.72)
Week 6 Wide Receiver Busts
Based on all three players suffering injuries last week, I’m awarding a tie for the Week 6 bust at wide receiver. Puka Nacua (4.80), Emeka Egbuka (4.40), and Garrett Wilson (4.3) all underachieved by a wide margin in fantasy points. Anyone drafting these players was riding high after five games, but those teams could be in survival mode due to multiple-week injuries.
Nacua (foot) has a chance to play this week. The Jets expect to be without Wilson (knee) for two games, followed by a bye in Week 9. Egbuka could have the same time frame, but his hamstring injury could lead to more missed starts.
Runner Ups: Marvin Harrison (2/32) left last week’s game after 17 plays due to a concussion. Jauan Jennings (1/7) has turned into a fantasy fraud due to multiple lingering injuries. Courtland Sutton (1/17 on three targets) was missing in action last week against the Jets.
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 7 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
St. Brown will be the consensus WR1 this week. He had a floor of seven catches in five consecutive starts while scoring over 25.00 fantasy points in his two home games (9/122/3 and 7/702). In Week 2 last season, St. Brown had a season-high 18 targets against Tampa Bay (11/119), while also having success vs. the Bucs in 2023 (12/124/1 on 15 targets and 8/77/1 on 14 targets).
This season, wide receivers have 70 catches for 909 yards and five touchdowns on 117 targets against Tampa Bay (rank 20th). Garrett Wilson (10/84/1), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/132/1), and Kendrick Bourne (5/142) have had the best success vs. the Bucs.
Week 7 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
The high-stakes fantasy market started to add Coker over the past couple of weeks, and he appeared close to playing in Week 6. He remains on the injured reserve list for Carolina despite turning in all full practices last week. In his rookie season, Coker caught 32 of his 46 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns while scoring double-digit fantasy points in four (4/68, 4/78/1, 4/110/1, and 7/62) of his 11 games.
