Garrett Wilson Will Miss a Few Weeks Due to Knee Injury
The New York Jets are 0-6 and going nowhere fast. However, the next two weeks were thought to be games that were winnable. That becomes more difficult with the latest Garrett Wilson injury news.
Garrett Wilson will miss a couple of weeks. The reality is that New York plays Carolina then Cincinnati. After that, the Jets get a bye week which will probably be a week where Wilson practices. His likely return would be Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.
It was a tense and terse Sunday for the Jets' leading receiver. Wilson has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the team in receptions and targets by a wide margin. New York could try and elevate someone from the practice squad. However, the impacts are going to be felt considerably in more ways than one.
Garrett Wilson Will Be Missed
Wilson will be missed and there is no doubt as to why. He stretched the field even if Justin Fields had and has issues getting the ball downfield. One of the biggest problems Fields has is his inability to get rid of the football. Now while 3.27 seconds is a long time to hold onto the ball. That is not the soul problem here.
Maybe Wilson catches this ball. The frustration Wilson and others have had with the Jets' offense is well documented. Add in the postgame quote and one could see maybe the frustration was more than the injury.
Josh Reynolds is likely to benefit in the short term along with Mason Taylor. Taylor is second on the team with 177 receiving yards. Breece Hall is third with 150. From there, it just gets uglier and uglier.
Fields has a solid completion percentage and no turnovers. However, the reads and progressions have been spotty at best. One thing is clear. From the first game to now, something broke in the New York Jets offense. That has impacted Wilson arguably as much as his injury does now.
When Does Wilson Return?
The most likely return date is Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. That will not be the easiest matchup either. Yes, the Browns have a pretty good defense and could give the Jets some problems especially against the run (NFL low 3.1 yards per carry against).
New York needs to figure out a way to get the signal caller to work better with the receivers or change the quarterback. Adjustments should have been made much sooner but whatever New York is trying is not working. Wilson and the Jets need to mend some fences before he gets back on the field or a lot of the same things will keep happening.
Simply, the Jets may have a different look by the time Wilson does come back. With the trade deadline coming up on November 4th (right after Week 9), New York might have shed some players. Who knows? One thing is a given. Mason Taylor, Breece Hall, and Josh Reynolds will be heavily leaned on against Carolina and Cincinnati.
Expect Taylor and Hall to serve as major safety valves for Justin Fields at the bare minimum.
Some Final Words
Ultimately, for Garrett Wilson, sitting out a few weeks is best. No one wants what happened to Brock Bowers (PCL) to occur to Wilson. That occurred mostly because Bowers hyperextended his knee early in the season and did not rest it properly. Thankfully, Wilson did not do anything worse than a bone bruise.
Many people have something to say but I do believe that Wilson will have nothing to lose when he returns. Hopefully, the Jets are playing the same way by then. As for any trade rumors, stay tuned as well!