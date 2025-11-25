Week 13 Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja’Marr Chase Rises, Justin Jefferson Falls

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 17 Game Pace:



- 124 Receptions

- 2,029 Yards

- 11 TD’s



Calvin Johnson’s Best Season: (2012)



- 122 Receptions

- 1,964 Yards

- 5 TD’s



Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s on pace for 165 Targets



Calvin Johnson had 204 Targets.. pic.twitter.com/tmV8rhQ6AX