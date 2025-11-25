Week 13 Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja’Marr Chase Rises, Justin Jefferson Falls
In fantasy football, volume is king—and while running backs often dominate the touch count, wide receivers can swing matchups just as quickly, especially in PPR formats where every reception counts. Week 12 delivered plenty of fireworks, with five receivers eclipsing the 25-point mark: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wan’Dale Robinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Pickens, and A.J. Brown.
We also finally saw DJ Moore snap his cold streak with his first multi-touchdown game of the season. Michael Wilson solidified his status as a weekly WR1 with yet another 20-point performance, and John Metchie emerged as a possible late-season waiver wire savior for managers scraping the bottom of the barrel in the Jets’ otherwise lifeless offense. It was a week that featured both household names and under-the-radar risers—proof that no one is ever truly out of fantasy contention if they’re willing to hunt for upside.
But make no mistake, JSN stole the show. The Seahawks star erupted for eight receptions on 10 targets for 167 yards and two touchdowns, pacing all receivers in Week 12 with 37.1 fantasy points and putting an exclamation point on his breakout campaign. He now leads the WR2 overall (George Pickens) by more than 35 fantasy points and, with six games still left to play, just shattered Seattle’s single-season receiving yardage record previously held by DK Metcalf. Through 11 contests, Smith-Njigba is on pace to clear 2,000 receiving yards.
In PPR formats, receivers who keep the chains moving are invaluable, and slot technicians like Puka Nacua, Smith-Njigba, and Amon-Ra St. Brown continue to provide elite weekly floors with sky-high ceilings. As we turn the page to Week 13, uncovering the next surprise breakout—your next Michael Wilson—could be the difference between locking up a playoff berth or sweating bullets in a Sunday night nail-biter.
The Best Wide Receivers In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Through 12 weeks of NFL action, here are the top 12 wide receivers in PPR formats:
- Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Seattle Seahawks
- George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
- Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
- Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
- Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
- Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
- Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
- Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With the holidays near and Thanksgiving on the horizon, all teams will be in action in Week 13, with the bye week blues now a thing of the past. Week 13 will begin on Thursday with three games – Green Bay at Detroit, Kansas City at Dallas, and Cincinnati at Baltimore. Let’s examine some of the most noteworthy wide receivers in our weekly rankings.
Ja’Marr Chase Catapults Back To WR1 Overall
Tee Higgins has once again returned to the injury report after suffering a concussion in Week 12, and he’s already been ruled out for Cincinnati’s Thanksgiving tilt with the Baltimore Ravens. His absence reshapes the entire outlook of Cincinnati’s passing attack—especially with Joe Burrow making his long-awaited return under the bright holiday spotlight.
The Bengals enter a favorable Week 13 matchup against a Ravens defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. They’ve tightened up recently, but history tells us that Chase has Baltimore’s number. In his last two meetings with the Ravens, Chase has unleashed absolute chaos: 21 receptions, 457 yards, and five touchdowns. Those are video-game numbers—numbers that suggest fireworks are absolutely on the menu this Thursday.
With Higgins out, additional target volume up for grabs, a massive quarterback upgrade from Joe Flacco back to Burrow, and a juicy matchup ahead, Chase vaults back into the WR1 overall conversation for Week 13. You can certainly make a case for JSN, Rashee Rice, or Amon-Ra St. Brown—but in this spot, we’re riding with the guy who has proven he can take over a game all by himself.
Justin Jefferson Falls Amid J.J. McCarthy’s Struggles
Justin Jefferson entered the 2025 season as a fantasy juggernaut, but so far, he’s been an underwhelming asset. Much of the blame falls squarely on JJ McCarthy, whose inconsistent play under center has limited Jefferson’s elite upside. When Carson Wentz filled in earlier this season, Jefferson flashed the star power we all expected—but those moments have been fleeting.
Now, with McCarthy sidelined in concussion protocol, the outlook only gets murkier. Backup Max Brosmer, a 2025 undrafted rookie from Minnesota, would likely take the reins if McCarthy can’t go. Expectations would be modest at best, and the Vikings would probably lean heavily on the run game. Even for a player widely considered “quarterback proof,” Jefferson’s production has made it clear this year that no wideout is completely immune to poor QB play.
Jefferson is no longer a guaranteed WR1. Week 13 brings a tough matchup against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Adjust your expectations accordingly, and don’t be surprised if Jefferson finishes outside the elite tier in PPR formats this week.
Trust Khalil Shakir Against Pittsburgh’s League-Worst Secondary
Khalil Shakir’s 2025 campaign has been a rollercoaster, and the past two weeks have perfectly illustrated his highs and lows. In Week 11, he was practically invisible, hauling in a single catch for -3 yards. Fast forward to Week 12, and Shakir erupted for eight receptions and 110 yards, reminding fantasy managers why they drafted him in the first place.
Week 13 presents a golden opportunity for him to keep the momentum rolling. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, are a perfect matchup. Through 12 games, they’ve given up 164 receptions and 2,029 receiving yards—the most in the NFL—and that’s exactly the kind of environment where Shakir thrives. If he can stay consistent, this could be a monster week in both standard and PPR formats, particularly if he can find the end zone.
Let’s take a closer look at where the rest of the NFL’s wide receivers stack up in our Week 13 rankings.