Robbie Ray Landing Spots: 3 Potential Suitors Could Bolster Pitcher's Fantasy Stock

Despite the efforts of star pitcher Robbie Ray and several other key contributors, the San Francisco Giants have endured a plethora of struggles during their 2026 MLB campaign. The former Cy Young winner has sustained notable production amid a turbulent 42-58 campaign for the Giants, garnering trade attention among postseason contenders ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Considering the team’s struggles, San Francisco has emerged as a likely seller at the deadline, looking to rack up future assets to build over the long term. Ray is one of the team’s biggest trade chips and should garner a significant return in the trade market.

Ray has maintained his status as one of the National League’s top veteran pitchers this season, posting a 3.33 ERA and 1.301 WHIP with 96 strikeouts over 110.2 innings. He’s carved out 19 starts over 20 total appearances on the mound, carving out encouraging production in fantasy baseball.

He’s currently ranked inside the top-60 pitchers in fantasy, and could climb up in rankings with a trade. Let’s monitor three potential suitors for Ray in the trade market, bolstering his fantasy value down the stretch of the season:

Boston Red Sox

Jul 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ryan Watson (56) and Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) celebrate the victory against the Tampa Bay Rays after the ninth inning at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox are in firm playoff contention amid a 51-48 campaign, looking to shore up the lineup for a deep postseason run. Boston is expected to shop for additional bullpen help at the deadline, and Ray could be an ideal candidate. The Red Sox’s bullpen could greatly benefit from Ray’s ability to pitch deep in games and would serve as a cornerstone asset for the pitching staff during a postseason run. The lineup’s defense could help Ray improve on his ERA, serving as a benefit to his fantasy baseball outlook for the remainder of the season.

Chicago Cubs

Jul 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Trent Thornton (49) struggles to walk on the field during the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs are one of the National League’s top teams at this point of the season, in line for a lengthy playoff run with the right move at the deadline. The Cubs have been rumored as buyers at the deadline and have been linked to several star pitchers in trade chatter. Ray could slot into the middle of Chicago’s bullpen, offering valuable volume for a squad looking to separate itself as legitimate title contenders. The Cubs boast a far superior defensive lineup to that of the Giants, presenting an ideal landing spot for Ray to offer a boost to his fantasy stock. Sustained strikeout production and improvement on his ERA in Chicago could help Ray jump inside the top-50 pitchers in fantasy down the stretch of the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after pitching in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in need of bullpen help following the latest injury update on four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. The star two-way player will be sidelined from pitching for the foreseeable future, and the Dodgers could look to fill that void with a trade ahead of the deadline. Ray would join a star-studded bullpen and serve as a key contributor with plenty of postseason experience. He’d likely face lesser volume in Los Angeles’ bullpen, but should notice an encouraging uptick in efficiency, bolstering his fantasy projections. Like the case with the Cubs, a jump inside the top-50 doesn’t feel out of the question for Ray in Los Angeles.

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