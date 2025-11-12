TJ Hockenson and Three Other Tight Ends You Can't Trust in Fantasy for Week 11
Tight ends are one of the toughest positions to get right in fantasy football. If you don't have a top star, not much separates the tight ends over the course of the season. However, a lot can separate them on any given week. That's why you have to get this position right. Starting the wrong tight end can completely sink your week. These are the tight ends that you should sit in Week 11.
Sit TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings, in Week 11
The Vikings are playing the Chicago Bears this week, but quite frankly, we don't even care who the matchup is against. The matchup hasn't been the issue for Hockenson; him being terrible has been the issue. It seems that injuries have taken a toll on his athleticism, and the Vikings' decision to draft JJ McCarthy certainly won't help matters. Not once this season has Hockenson reached 50 yards, and he only has two TDs. Over the past three games, he has totaled six receptions for 45 yards and a TD. If he doesn't happen to find the end zone, he's essentially useless. There are other options with much more upside when it comes to receptions and yards, or at the very least, much more likely to find the end zone. Don't just sit, Hockenson, cut him.
Sit Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions, in Week 11
We understand that benching LaPorta may be tough, but there could be better options this week. At the very least, temper your expectations and shoot for upside somewhere else. He has a brutal matchup this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. They are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. They've only allowed 35 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown to tight ends all season.
Sit Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 11
Otton has the worst possible matchup in the league this week, when he takes on the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points in the league to tight ends this season. For the entire season, they have allowed just 23 receptions for 242 yards and one TD to the position this season. We would expect to see Baker Mayfield targeting his wide receivers and running backs more this week, while Otton struggles to find much space against the Bills' defense.
Sit Evan Engram, Denver Broncos, in Week 11
Engram is a tight end who both manages to be bad and have a terrible matchup this week. The Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs this week, who are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. In nine games this season, he has caught just 28 of 45 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown. Things have gotten even worse as of late. Over the past two games, he has caught a total of two of eight targets for 12 yards.