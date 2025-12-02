Kyle Monangai and 4 More Must Start Running Backs in Week 14
We escaped last week without having to deal with any bye weeks for the holiday, but they are back for us to deal with this week. Now that we are back to missing some of our key players, we have to find players to fill out our lineups. One of the key positions we have to get right is the running backs. These are the running backs to start in Week 14.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
The Bears' rushing attack has been outstanding, and there is room for two fantasy running backs in that backfield. Similar to what we saw in Detroit with Ben Johnson. Last week, with D'Andre Swift taking 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, Monangai took 22 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. Even with a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers, we are plugging Monangai into our lineup without hesitation.
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Walker continues to be the better running back in Seattle, and had another solid game in Week 13, despite seeing a bit of a reduced role because the Seattle Seahawks blew out the Minnesota Vikings. He handled 13 carries, which he took for 56 yards, and caught three of four targets for 18 yards. This week, he has a strong matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy owners have had a complicated relationship with Mason this season. However, we are starting him this week against the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. The Vikings have a great matchup and have no choice but to run the ball due to their lack of a competent quarterback. In Week 13, Mason carried the ball six times for 47 yards at 7.8 yards per carry. Aaron Jones Sr also had six carries, which he took for three yards.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
We are going to roll with Vidal this week, who could be sharing a backfield with Omarion Hampton. Obviously, Vidal owners would prefer that Hampton not be active, but you can still start him in Hampton's first game back. He faces the Philadelphia Eagles this week, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs this season. With Justin Herbert playing with a surgically repaired broken hand on Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Chargers may want to lean more on the run in this one.
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
We are going back to Montgomery this week after he totaled 48 yards from scrimmage last week and found the end zone again. He now has eight touchdowns in 12 games this season. This week, he plays an improved Dallas Cowboys team, who are still allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Don't confuse improved with good, and plug Montgomery into your lineup.