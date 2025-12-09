Kyren Williams and 4 Other Running Backs to Sit in Fantasy Lineups for Week 15

The fantasy football playoffs are here, and we have to set our lineups. We do not want any duds in our lineups this week because the stakes are now higher than they've been all season. Running backs are the most likely league winners, so we have to get these decisions right. These are the running backs who you need to sit in Week 15.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Williams is losing a lot of carries to Blake Corum in the Los Angeles backfield and has a brutal matchup this week against the Detroit Lions. In Week 14, Corum rushed 12 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns at 10.7 yards per carry, while Williams rushed 13 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. This week, the Rams play the Lions, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to running backs.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's going to be impossible to trust Hall or anyone else in this Jets' offense on any given week. Could somebody break a big play or have a good game? Sure, but they can't be relied on. In Week 14 against Miami, he carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards and didn't catch his lone target . This week, he matches up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the fewest rushing yards to running backs in the league. They are also allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are coming off a bye week, but the last time we saw them in action, Chuba Hubbard carried the ball 17 times for 83 yards and caught both of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. Dowdle ran 18 times for 58 yards and caught both his targets for 21 yards. We want nothing to do with this backfield, which is clearly swinging back in the favor of Hubbard.

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knight had a tough game in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, rushing seven times for 16 yards and catching three of six targets for 18 yards. He has another tough matchup this week against the Houston Texans. Houston is allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. If Trey Benson or Emari Demercado return in Week 15, it only further knocks him down the rankings.

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Montgomery broke off a 35-yard touchdown, which saved his week on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. However, the volume just isn't there. He carried the ball six times and saw one carry, which has been a trend. If he doesn't score a touchdown, he's a disaster. This week, he has a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, who are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

