Javonte Williams Leads List of 5 Running Backs to Sit in Week 14
Week 14 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. While it's not always easy to find the right starters, we also don't want to start players who shouldn't be in our lineups. Putting a bad running back in your lineup could sink your team. These are the running backs you should sit in Week 14.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Williams has a brutal matchup against the Detroit Lions this weekend. No team is allowing fewer points to the position this season. He has had a much better season than anyone expected, but he also has not rushed for 100 yards or a touchdown for four straight weeks. During that span, he has caught one touchdown pass, but that's tough to rely on, being that he's not much of a pass-catcher. If we can find another option, we are going away from him this week against the Lions.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
The volume has been there for Jeanty; however, the Raiders' terrible offense is holding him back. Again in Week 13, he carried the ball 15 times, but only managed to rush for 31 yards. He also caught six passes for 30 yards. His value is very much dependent on PPR value. In Week 14, he has a brutal matchup against the Denver Broncos, who might just have the best defense in the league and are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Even worse news, no team has allowed fewer receptions to running backs this season.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
First and foremost, as a Marks owner, he is a rollercoaster of a start every week. Seemingly every week, he exits with what looks like a catastrophic injury just to return three plays later. Jaylen Waddle owners can surely relate. Also, while he's getting the rushing volume, he's not getting the passing-down work or the goal-line work. The valuable touches aren't there, and it's capping his ceiling. There is no way we can start him this week with the playoffs on the line against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Last week, we said that you could start Hunt one more time in Isiah Pacheco's first game back. In Week 13, Hunt handled 14 carries to Pacheco's three. We expect that gap to shrink a considerable amount this week. This backfield simply can't sustain two fantasy-relevant running backs. It doesn't help that they have a tough matchup against the Houston Texans, who are allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
It sounds like there is a good chance that Trey Benson could miss another week, which would leave the door open for another Knight start. While he has scored double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive weeks, we are not starting him this week against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.