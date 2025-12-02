Fantasy Sports

Jameson Williams Will Torch the Cowboys Plus 4 More Wide Receivers to Start in Week 14

With Amon-Ra St. Brown injured, the Lions other playmaker is in a prime position for success in Week 14 especially since he's taking on a weak Dallas secondary.

Mark Morales-Smith

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 14 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. One of the most important and toughest positions to get right in fantasy football is the wide receivers. We want to make sure we have the right options in our lineups. These are the wide receivers that you should be starting in Week 14. 

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

It sounds like there is a good chance that Amon-Ra St. Brown could miss this week due to a low-ankle sprain, but there is also a chance he plays through it. Either way, we are not leaving Williams on our bench this week. On Thanksgiving, he caught seven of 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown. While he has been very boom-or-bust this season, he's had a lot more boom than bust in the back half of the fantasy season, and he has the best possible matchup in all of fantasy football against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers, Ravens, Week 14, Fantasy Football
Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson has not looked good since returning from injury, which has made Flowers a shaky start along with all of the other Ravens' pass-catchers. However, even after just a two-catch for six yards game on Thursday Night Football, we are willing to go back to Flowers this week. The Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Hopefully, the extended break after playing on Thursday gave Jackson some time to get healthy, and we are playing Flowers in this matchup.  

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr returned last week and was an essential non-factor. That's a trend we don't expect to change anytime soon. Meyers once again served as the Jags WR1 in Week 13. He caught all six of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jacksonville will be matched up against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. 

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Week 14, Fantasy Football
Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sutton was the Broncos' best wide receiver on Sunday Night Football, catching five of his six targets for 62 yards in a touchdown. We expect much of the same against a bad Las Vegas Raiders pass defense in Week 14. Vegas is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Only four teams have allowed more touchdowns to the position this season.   

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce continues to produce for the Colts and was their leading receiver in Week 13. He caught four passes for 78 yards and an impressive touchdown. We have seen him hit at least five targets and 69 yards in five of his last six games. In those five games, he has caught 21 of 40 targets for 444 yards and two touchdowns. His production should continue this week against the Jags, who are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy wideouts. 

More Fantasy Football Advice Week 14

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em