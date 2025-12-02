Jameson Williams Will Torch the Cowboys Plus 4 More Wide Receivers to Start in Week 14
Week 14 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. One of the most important and toughest positions to get right in fantasy football is the wide receivers. We want to make sure we have the right options in our lineups. These are the wide receivers that you should be starting in Week 14.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
It sounds like there is a good chance that Amon-Ra St. Brown could miss this week due to a low-ankle sprain, but there is also a chance he plays through it. Either way, we are not leaving Williams on our bench this week. On Thanksgiving, he caught seven of 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown. While he has been very boom-or-bust this season, he's had a lot more boom than bust in the back half of the fantasy season, and he has the best possible matchup in all of fantasy football against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson has not looked good since returning from injury, which has made Flowers a shaky start along with all of the other Ravens' pass-catchers. However, even after just a two-catch for six yards game on Thursday Night Football, we are willing to go back to Flowers this week. The Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Hopefully, the extended break after playing on Thursday gave Jackson some time to get healthy, and we are playing Flowers in this matchup.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr returned last week and was an essential non-factor. That's a trend we don't expect to change anytime soon. Meyers once again served as the Jags WR1 in Week 13. He caught all six of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jacksonville will be matched up against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Sutton was the Broncos' best wide receiver on Sunday Night Football, catching five of his six targets for 62 yards in a touchdown. We expect much of the same against a bad Las Vegas Raiders pass defense in Week 14. Vegas is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Only four teams have allowed more touchdowns to the position this season.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Pierce continues to produce for the Colts and was their leading receiver in Week 13. He caught four passes for 78 yards and an impressive touchdown. We have seen him hit at least five targets and 69 yards in five of his last six games. In those five games, he has caught 21 of 40 targets for 444 yards and two touchdowns. His production should continue this week against the Jags, who are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy wideouts.