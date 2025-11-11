DeVonta Smith, DK Metcalf Lead the List of 6 Must Start Wide Receivers in Week 11
As we shift from Week 10 to Week 11, we have to get ready to start our fantasy lineups. We have a lot of options at wide receiver this week, so we have to get this one right. There are a lot of great receiver options, so we have to make sure that we pick the right players. These are the wide receivers you should start in Week 11.
Start DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 11
Smith has surprisingly been the much more reliable of the Eagles' two star wide receivers. While AJ Brown has been very up and down, Smith has remained fairly consistent over the past five weeks. During that span, he has caught 31 of 42 targets for 499 yards and two TDs. His lowest amount of catches in those five games was four, and only once did he fail to reach 50 yards, with 49 yards in their loss to the New York Giants. Twice, he has topped 100 yards. It seems that he is the safest option in Philly with a ton of upside in a good matchup against the Detroit Lions in what should be a high-scoring game.
Start DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 11
It's understandable why fantasy owners would be hesitant to start Metcalf after he totaled just five catches for 41 yards in his last two games. However, there is no way that we are benching him against a terrible Cincinnati Bengals defense. We also expect the Bengals to score plenty of points against a Steelers' defense that can't stop the pass. There should be a lot of points in this game, and we are giving Metcalf at least one more chance.
Start Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers, in Week 11
Jennings has clearly separated himself as the WR1 in San Francisco once again. He was targeted nine times in Week 10, while Kendrick Bourne was targeted just once. It also sounds like Brock Purdy will be returning to action this week, and he has more chemistry with Jennings than Mac Jones does. We have seen these two have massive games together. This week, the 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals, and cornerback Will Johnson is dealing with an injury. Plug him into your lineup in this matchup.
Start Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 11
Johnson scored two more TDs this week, and this is no fluke. The rookie has now caught four TDs in four games. He's an impressive playmaker who can make a big play or be utilized down in the red zone. With the Buccaneers' wide receivers still battered and bruised, we are going to continue to roll with Johnson this week against the Buffalo Bills, who are dealing with a ton of injuries in their already subpar defense.
Start Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, in Week 11
Lions' head coach Dan Campbell wanted to get Williams more looks and was willing to take over the play calling to do so. Over the past two games, he has caught 10 of 13 targets for 185 yards and two TDs. This is a trend that we expect to continue being as the coaching staff has clearly made involving Williams a priority. He should have a big game this week in what could be a high-scoring game against the Eagles.
Start Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 11
In his first game with the Jaguars in Week 10, Meyers led the team in receiving. He caught three passes for 41 yards. His role in the offense should only grow as he becomes acclimated to both the team and the system. If we are rolling with one Jags wideout this week, we are going to start Meyers over Parker Washington.