AJ Brown and Wan'Dale Robinson Lead List of 6 Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 7
Fantasy owners have been taking hit after hit at wide receiver. The injuries have been taking a toll on our lineups. There may not be quite as many wide receivers that we have the luxury of benching, thanks to the bye weeks and injuries. However, these wide receivers should be on your bench in Week 7.
Sit Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 7
Allen got off to a hot start to the season in the first three weeks of the season. The past three weeks haven't been so great. In the first three games, he had at least 60 yards and a touchdown in every game. Over the past three games, he has not reached 60 yards or scored a TD. There is a chance he did that old man thing, where he gets off to a hot start and quickly runs out of steam. We saw the same thing from Adam Thielen in Carolina or even Stefon Diggs in Buffalo. Bench Allen, the good times are over.
Sit AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 7
The Eagles' offense is a mess, and this week they face off with the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points in the NFL to wide receivers this year. Brown and Jalen Hurts are not on the same page, and this is not the matchup to hope they figure it out. He's had one game this season that fantasy owners have been happy about, and last week was good enough. If at all possible, bench him this week.
Sit Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants, in Week 7
Robinson is currently the Giants' WR1. That's not good news when Patrick Surtain II is on the other side of the field. Robinson going up against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a mismatch. The Denver Broncos have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and they have allowed just one TD pass to a wideout all season. We have zero confidence that Robinson and a rookie quarterback will be the duo to buck the trend.
Sit Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 7
Meyers is a very good wide receiver, but he has a tough matchup this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. They have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Geno Smith has also been a major concern at quarterback. He seems to regress more and more each week. In the past three games, he's reached 175 yards just once and has thrown three TDs and six interceptions. That situation is getting ugly in Vegas.
Sit Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 7
Joe Flacco started at quarterback for the Bengals last week and gave fantasy owners a bit of hope. That's fine for Ja'Marr Chase, but we aren't ready to put Higgins back in our lineups. Even last week, in his big bounce back, he had just five catches for 62 yards. It's tough to envision any point this season where we want to plug in Higgins if Chase is healthy and Joe Burrow is out.
Sit Josh Reynolds, New York Jets, in Week 7
It looks like Garrett Wilson is going to be sidelined for at least Week 7. Inevitably, fantasy owners will ask the question: Who is the Jets WR1? Don't do that. It doesn't even matter. Under no circumstances should you start Reynolds this week. His quarterback is atrocious, and he's facing a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Avoid all the receivers in New York.