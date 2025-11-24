Michael Wilson Is A League Winner Despite Marvin Harrison Jr. Eventual Return
If you scooped up Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson after reports that Marvin Harrison Jr was going to miss time due to an emergency appendectomy, you have been thrilled with his output through two weeks.
Over the past two weeks, Wilson has caught a ridiculous 25 of 33 targets for 303 yards. Those are undoubtedly league-winning numbers. In Week 11, he caught 15 of 18 targets for 185 yards, and kept it rolling in Week 12, catching 10 of 15 targets for 118 yards. If you have been relying on Wilson, we have some good news for you. You should be able to roll with him for one more week.
Will Michael Wilson Continue To Dominate Once MHJ Returns?
It seems like Harrison Jr's appendectomy is likely to hold him out for one more week. In Week 13, Wilson will have an even better matchup than he had in Week 12. The Cardinals will be facing off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. They are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Both the matchup and the volume are going to be there against the Buccaneers as long as Harrison Jr does in fact miss one more game.
What is interesting is what happens once Harrison Jr. does return. It's not safe to assume that Wilson just goes away. Especially when you consider all the volume that is available for the Cardinals' pass-catchers. Over the past two weeks, Jacoby Brissett has completed 80 of 106 pass attempts for 769 yards and three touchdowns. He has also thrown multiple touchdowns in five of six games this season, and has thrown the ball more than 30 times in all six games. There is a chance that Wilson continues to hold value once Harrison Jr returns, but you may want to take a wait-and-see approach with that by not cutting him, but maybe leaving him on your bench.
Michael Wilson Fantasy Football Verdict
Nevertheless, we are worried about Week 13 right now, and we anticipate Wilson being a strong option again this upcoming week. If you have him on your roster, continue to plug him in against the Buccaneers without hesitation. He should be viewed as a solid WR2 in Week 13 after being a league winner in Weeks 11 and 12. In Week 11, he was the WR1 overall, and in Week 12, he was the WR9 overall. There is a great chance that he is once again a WR1 next Sunday.