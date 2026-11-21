Aidan Laughery & Mekhi Anderson Headline College Fantasy Football Week 12 Players to Avoid
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As the college fantasy football season reaches Week 12, lineup margins tighten and every starting decision carries extra weight. Fantasy managers should look closely at defensive matchups, game script, and touchdown equity before locking in theirs rosters. Several players at every position face steep uphill battles this week.
Quarterbacks
KJ Jackson, QB: Arkansas Razorbacks
Matchup: @ Texas (Sat, Nov. 21, 2:30 PM CT)
Jackson is coming off a strong Week 11 performance in a 34-6 win over South Carolina, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns while adding 46 rushing yards. His season-long efficiency has been volatile against top SEC defenses (10 passing touchdowns to 6 interceptions across the campaign), and he now heads to Austin to face a Texas defense allowing just 186.2 passing yards and 17.8 points per game. Fantasy managers must be cautious not to chase last week’s spike on the road against one of the SEC’s stingiest defenses. Jackson carries significant turnover and sack risk facing a vaunted Longhorns defense.
Demond Williams Jr., QB: Washington Huskies
Matchup: vs. Indiana (Sat, Nov. 21, 11:00 AM CT)
While Williams Jr. can break down a big play with his legs, Washington's offense has struggled to consistently generate scoring against elite units, and Indiana is arguably the toughest defense in the country when it comes to keeping opponents out of the end-zone. If Washington's offense becomes one-dimensional or stalls inside the 20, Williams Jr.'s passing upside shrinks sharply, leaving him reliant on rushing yards and a broken play just to pay off a starting spot in a game projected to be low-scoring
Running Backs
Jeffrey Overton Jr., RB: Virginia Tech Hokies
Matchup: @ Miami (Sat, Nov.21, 6:00 PM CT)
Overton Jr. draws a road trip against a Miami defense allowing just 70.9 rushing yards per game. Because the Hurricanes have consistently shut down ground attacks, generating steady chunk yardage on the ground will be an uphill climb for Virginia Tech's backfield. Miami's stout run defense creates a major challenge for their rushing efficiency, leaving Overton Jr. with a risky floor if Virginia Tech struggles to sustain drives.
Aidan Laughery, RB: Illinois Fighting Illuni
Matchup: vs. Iowa (Sat, Nov. 21, 1:30 PM CT)
Laughery has shown strong per-carry burst, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, but his touchdown output has lagged behind. Iowa's defense allows only 83.6 rushing yards per game, putting extra pressure on a back who relies on scoring opportunities near the goal line to rescue his fantasy day. Underwhelming touchdown volume paired with Iowa's stingy run defense caps Laughery's ceiling in a tough Big Ten matchup.
Wide Receivers
Mekhi Anderson, WR: UTSA Roadrunners
Matchup: @ UAB (Sat, Nov.21, 7:00 PM CT)
Anderson enters Week 12 on the heels of an encouraging outing against Florida Atlantic, but the environment shifts sharply on the road against UAB,. With the Blazers limiting opposing passing games to 116.4 passing yards per game, repeating last week's production is far from guaranteed. A difficult passing matchup and questions around volume consistency makes Anderson a shaky play, especially in shallower leagues where safer floors are available.
Isaiah Sategna III, WR: Oklahoma Sooners
Matchup: vs. Texas A&M (Sat, Nov. 21)
Sategna III's offensive role has dipped sharply over the past two weeks since Jason Witten took over play-calling duties. catching just five total passes across that two-game span as Oklahoma has leaned back into a power-run identity. In week 11 against Ole Miss, only a 75-yard punt-return touchdown salvaged his fantasy output.
Tight Ends
Trey'Dez Green, TE: LSU Tigers
Matchup: @ Tennessee (Sat, Nov. 21, 2:30 PM CT)
Green has been a high-volume target in LSU's passing attack, logging 34 receptions for 406 yards in six games, but he has scored just twice all season and now will face a Tennessee defense allowing 164.2 passing yards per game and just 0.4 passing touchdowns per contest. Tennessee's red-zone pass defense limits touchdown upside for a tight end who already faces stiff competition for end-zone looks.
DJ Vonnahme, TE: Iowa Hawkeyes
Matchup: @ Illinois (Sat, Nov. 2, 2:30 PM CT)
While Vonnahme leads Iowa's tight end room, his recent yardage efficiency has dipped, totaling just 39 combined receiving yards over his last two games against Northwestern and Purdue while failing to find the end zone. In a low-scoring, grind-it-out Big ten matchup where Iowa leans on ball control, Vonnahme offers minimal yardage upside unless he falls into the end zone.
Final Fantasy Football Verdict
Week 12 rewards discipline over impulse. A hot streak from last week or a familiar name on your bench shouldn't override an unfavorable matchup or shaky touchdown outlook. Weigh the opponent's defensive profile, expected game flow, and realistic workload before setting your final lineups.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.