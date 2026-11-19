Death, taxes and Iowa having an elite defense. Some things in life never change.

Coming off a 22-14 loss to UCLA that snapped its four-game winning streak, Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) will return to Gies Memorial Stadium on Saturday (1:30 p.m. CT, BTN) to take on No. 15 Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) on Senior Day.

Back in Champaign for Senior Day. pic.twitter.com/9lsrl7PaM0 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 16, 2026

Although the Illini have already secured bowl eligibility for a third consecutive season, they have an opportunity to send their seniors out on a high note and put a serious dent in the Hawkeyes' College Football Playoff ambitions.

Iowa at a glance

In his 28th season at the helm, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has the Hawkeyes knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff.

Iowa opened the season with four consecutive victories, highlighted by a thrilling 20-19 road win over Michigan. The Hawkeyes have suffered just two setbacks this season, falling to Ohio State and Minnesota.

All aboard the W train 😏 pic.twitter.com/lP2XMBRG1D — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 15, 2026

Since their disappointing loss to the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes have rattled off three consecutive victories over Wisconsin, Northwestern and Purdue, outscoring their opponents 82-17 during that stretch.

Currently sitting at No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Iowa will likely need to win its remaining two games and receive some outside help to earn its first-ever playoff berth.

The Hawkeyes on the field

Offense

Contrary to popular belief, Iowa is capable of scoring touchdowns on offense these days.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 27.8 points and 379.9 total yards per game under offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

Quarterback Hank Brown has thrown for 1,504 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 66.2 percent of his passes. His favorite target has been receiver Tony Diaz, who has hauled in 40 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns.

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As is typically the case with Iowa, however, the rushing attack is the bread and butter of its offense.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 181 rushing yards per game and have had five different running backs eclipse the 100-yard mark in a game this season. Running back L.J. Phillips Jr. has been particularly impressive of late, rushing for 251 yards over Iowa's past two games.

Defense

Surprise, surprise. Iowa's defense is really, really good.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker's unit leads the nation in scoring defense, surrendering just 11.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes also rank sixth nationally in rushing defense (83.6 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (279.3 yards per game).

Iowa has already recorded three shutouts this season and surrendered just two rushing touchdowns through 10 games.

Linebacker Cam Buffington has been the centerpiece of the defense, recording 90 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Defensive tackle Bryce Hawthorne has also been a disruptive force up front, registering nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

For an Illinois offense dealing with a plethora of injuries, this is about as unfavorable a matchup as it gets.

Illinois vs. Iowa matchup

The biggest question surrounding Saturday's contest is who will be under center for Illinois.

With Katin Houser doubtful after suffering a broken nose against UCLA and Michael Clayton II sidelined with a hand injury, the Illini could turn to Carson Boyd for his first career start.

And what better way to ease a young quarterback into college football than having him face the nation's top scoring defense?

Fortunately for Illinois, its own defense has undergone quite the turnaround, allowing just 15.5 points per game over its past four contests.

The Illini will need another stellar defensive effort, a productive afternoon from running back Aidan Laughery and, above all else, to win the turnover battle.

It certainly won't be easy, but the Illini have already pulled off one signature upset in Champaign this season against Oregon. Saturday presents an opportunity to do it again.