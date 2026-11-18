Virginia Tech has an opportunity to make a statement Saturday when it takes on Miami, but pulling off an upset against the Hurricanes will require one of the Hokies' most complete performances of the season.

Miami enters the matchup with a clear advantage on paper, boasting a talented roster capable of controlling games on both sides of the football. For Virginia Tech, the margin for error will be slim, particularly against a Hurricanes team that can capitalize on mistakes in a hurry.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face No. 5 (AP)/No 7 (CFP) Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to SMU and Stanford.

Still, the Hokies have a path to making things interesting, though the odds are stacked heavily against them. Here are three keys to Virginia Tech pulling off the upset.

No. 1: Establish the run game with Jeffrey Overton Jr.

One of the biggest keys for Virginia Tech will be finding success on the ground, something that has been difficult for opponents against Miami this season.

The Hurricanes have allowed approximately 71 rushing yards per game and just 2.8 yards per carry, presenting a difficult challenge for a Virginia Tech rushing attack led by Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Overton has been one of the Hokies' most consistent offensive weapons, rushing for 869 yards this season, including 107 yards on 19 carries against Stanford. He has also contributed 251 receiving yards, giving quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer another option out of the backfield.

Virginia Tech doesn't necessarily need Overton to break off multiple explosive runs, but it does need him to consistently move the chains and keep the offense ahead of schedule. If the Hokies become one-dimensional early, Miami's defense could make it a long night for Grunkemeyer and Co.

No. 2: Limit turnovers and avoid giving Miami extra possessions.

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Virginia Tech hasn't done itself many favors over the past two weeks, particularly when it comes to protecting the football.

The Hokies have committed five turnovers in their last two games, including three against Stanford that helped the Cardinal score14 points. Grunkemeyer, who threw just two interceptions through his first eight games, has thrown three over the last two contests.

Against a Miami offense averaging north of 40 points per game, those mistakes could prove costly.

The Hurricanes have enough offensive firepower to put points on the board without receiving additional opportunities, making ball security especially important for Virginia Tech.

The Hurricanes have enough offensive firepower to put points on the board without receiving additional opportunities, making ball security especially important for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech's offense has shown that it can move the football, but sustaining drives and finishing possessions will be crucial against a Miami team that won't provide many opportunities for a comeback. Simply put, the Hokies can't beat themselves.

Simply put, the Hokies cannot afford to beat themselves.

No. 3: Find a way to disrupt Miami's high-octane offense.

Slowing down Miami's offense will be easier said than done, especially considering Virginia Tech's recent defensive struggles.

The Hokies have surrendered 91 combined points over their last two games, including 40 against Stanford, and now face one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Miami averages more than 480 yards per game and has converted over 53% of its third-down opportunities this season.

For Virginia Tech, generating pressure on quarterback Darian Mensah without sacrificing coverage downfield will be critical.

The Hokies don't necessarily need to record five or six sacks to have success defensively. Instead, forcing Mensah into uncomfortable situations, disrupting his timing and getting off the field on third down could make a significant difference. If the Hokies can establish the run, protect the football and make Miami work for its points, they could give the Hurricanes a much tougher test than expected Saturday night.