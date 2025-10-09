Fantasy Sports

A.J. Brown Career Stats vs. Giants Reveal Fantasy Football Trend

A.J. Brown’s fantasy football value has taken a hit in 2025, but his strong track record against the New York Giants could make him a sneaky Week 6 bounce-back candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles head to MetLife stadium tonight to take on the New York Giants. Despite coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles control first place in the NFC East with a 4-1 record while the G-Men are in the basement with a 1-4 record. 

Brown’s production this season has left a lot to be desired from fantasy owners. Despite being drafted as a fringe WR1, the veteran is just the WR41 in PPR formats after accumulating 19 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging just 8.9 fantasy points per game, the lowest total in his seven-year career. Outside of a Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in which he tallied six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, Brown has failed to produce difference maker stats. In his other four outings this season, he’s failed to eclipse 45 receiving yards. 

Brown has faced the New York Giants five times in his career, all as a member of the Eagles. Let’s take a look at how he’s fared in previous seasons to help determine if he should be in fantasy lineups in Week 6 after a lackluster start to the 2025 campaign.

A.J. Brown Historical Stats vs. New York Giants

According to StatMuse, Brown has accumulated 20 receptions for 343 yards and two trips to the end zone in five career matchups with the G-Men. Let’s take a look at his game log:

  • December 11, 2022: four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown
  • January 8, 2023: four receptions for 95 yards
  • December 25, 2023: six receptions for 80 yards
  • January 7, 2024: one reception for nine yards
  • October 20, 2024: five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown

The veteran wideout is averaging 4.0 receptions on 6.6 targets, 68.6 receiving yards, and 0.4 touchdowns per game against the Giants. That equates to just north of 13 fantasy points per game. 

A.J. Brown Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Eagles are heavy favorites in this game which means that the game script may not benefit the aerial attack. Philadelphia already runs almost more than anyone and given the Saquon Barkley revenge narrative, we could see an even higher percentage of running plays on Thursday night. That being said, the Giants’ secondary has been incredibly vulnerable, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Last season, Brown delivered a strong showing against the Giants with a 5/89/1 line on the road — though the Eagles’ offensive line and passing rhythm were in a far better groove back then. Jalen Hurts just missed connecting with him on a deep touchdown last week, likely due to Brown easing up on the route. 

Through five weeks, the Giants have surrendered the ninth-most passing yards per game, and while Brown has averaged a disappointing 38.8 yards this season, he’s topped 70 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups against Big Blue. His production this week will hinge heavily on game flow — if New York keeps it competitive, Brown could be primed for a vintage breakout. Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs projects him for six catches, 85 yards, and a 50% chance to score. That sounds spot-on, making Brown a must-start in all formats despite his sluggish start to 2025. He could also be a very sneaky, high-upside DFS option on tonight's slate.

