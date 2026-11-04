Alvin Kamara & Jameson Williams Headline These Fantasy Football Week 9 Players to Avoid

As the fantasy football regular season passes its midpoint, the margin for error narrows rapidly. Entering Week 9, fantasy managers face a minefield of treacherous matchups, shifting backfield splits, and regression risks that threaten to sink lineup projections. Key storylines this week revolve around defensive matchups that severely cap upside, alongside target redistributions brought on by key injury returns.

The potential return of key receivers like Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mike Evans dynamically alters target volume across secondary receiving options. Evaluating underlying workload metrics, such as route participation, target share, pressure rates, and red-zone opportunity is critical before finalizing your roster.

Quarterbacks to Avoid

C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) walk off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stroud continues to struggle behind an unstable offensive line, resulting in inconsistent fantasy outcomes. The Texans will face an LA Chargers defense with a pass rush capable of forcing quick checkdowns and short throws, limiting downfield shot plays. The Chargers also hold opponents under 200 passing yards per game, all while limiting fantasy quarterbacks to just 13.8 fantasy points per game.

Bo Nix (Denver Broncos)

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaves the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix averages roughly 186.6 passing yards per game on the season with a modest 1.1 passing touchdowns per game. His lower yards-per-attempt numbers and occasional completion percentage dips leaves him reliant on finding the end zone to salvage his fantasy day. The Panthers secondary allows 195.7 passing yards per game and ranks among the top-10 units in restricting quarterback fantasy scoring, capping Nix's ceiling.

Running Backs to Avoid

Tyler Allgeier (Arizona Cardinals)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) celebrates as he walks off the field after the Cardinals defeat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his Week 8 explosion against the Cowboys, Allgeier averaged just 8-9 carries per game and under 35 rushing yards per contest with minimal passing game involvement. His fantasy output is volume-capped and relies on multi-touchdown games to deliver top-tier points. Outside of games where injuries force him into temporary main-back duty, Allgeier operates in a rotational role with roughly a 34-50% snap share. With Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve, Allgeier is the likely starter going forward, but he will face a Seahawks defense in Week 9 that ranks as one of the elite units in restricting fantasy points to running backs.

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reacts on the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his pass-catching ability keeps his floor intact in PPR formats, Kamara's rushing efficiency has plummeted, and the opposing defensive line consistently dominates at the line of scrimmage. He is averaging under 7 carries per game with an alarming 3.1 yards per carry on the season. Kamara is no longer an operating as a traditional bellcow in the Saints' backfield. His snap share sits in the 35-45% range as New Orleans manages his workload and splits snaps across their backfield committee.

Wide Receivers to Avoid Starting

Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compounding his low target total is poor efficiency. Sutton has hauled in just 20 receptions on 37 targets and 221 receiving yards across 8 games, leaving him averaging fewer than 3 receptions and 27 receiving yard per outing. With his low receiving yardage floor, Sutton relies almost entirely on finding the end zone to salvage a fantasy day.

Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams remains one of the most volatile pass-catchers in fantasy football. While his game-breaking speed offers a slate-winning ceiling on any given play, his floor is dangerously low in matchups where target distribution gets squeezed. Over recent stretches, Williams has operated as a lower-volume vertical threat rather a high-volume target earner. When he misses on his limited downfield shots, his total target count routinely sits in the 3 to 5 range, leaving his fantasy scoring restricted if he fails to hit a long touchdown.

Tight Ends to Avoid

Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills)

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid faces a matchup against Minnesota's elite defense, which ranks #1 overall against tight ends in fantasy football. The Vikings allow just 3.9 fantasy points per game to the position and have surrendered a league-low 22 catches, 273 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns to opposing tight ends all season. Outside of high-volume pass games, Kincaid continues to share snaps in multi-tight-end packages with Dawson Knox. Heavy tight end rotations cap his weekly route participation and prevents him from seeing a true alpha target share.

Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles)

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during action during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia's offensive efficiency has sputtered, leaving Goedert with a capped ceiling. While he continues to hold an elite snap share (80%), that on-field volume hasn't translated to explosive scoring opportunities. Goedert is averaging low target depth and limited receiving yards per outing, logging 4 receptions for just 30 yards in his last game. Without vertical routes or high touchdown volume, his weekly floor routinely settles in mid-to-low single-digit PPR points.

Week 9 Strategy

Winning in Week 9 isn't about playing it safe or trusting big-name reputations. It's about having the guts to bench underperforming stars before their brutal matchups drag your team down. Brand recognition won't salvage a week ruined by 3-point floor, split backfields, and shutdown secondary coverage.