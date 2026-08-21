Arch Manning Headlines Five College Fantasy Football Players Who Could Explode in Week 1

Opening week in College Fantasy Football is all about capitalizing on favorable matchups, fresh usage profiles, and newly minted starters. Whether you are setting CFF/DFS lineups or making final season-long starter decisions, targeting high-upside playmakers facing porous defenses is the fastest way to start 1-0.

Here are five players in primetime spots to deliver slate-breaking fantasy production in Week 1.

1. Aneyas Williams, RB-Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matchup: vs. Idaho (Week 1)

Fantasy Upside: High-Volume Touch Share, Goal-Line Duties.

Taking over a feature role in the Fighting Irish backfield, Williams enters his junior campaign positioned for a heavy workload. Notre Dame's offensive scheme relies heavily on establishing a dominant rin game set up play-action efficiency.

Facing a FCS defensive front, expect the Irish to build an early lead on the ground. Williams possesses the dynamic tackle-breaking ability and receiving chops out of the backfield to rack up 100+ rushing yards and multiple touchdowns before the starters hit the bench.

2. Trey'Dez Green, TE-LSU Tigers

Matchup: vs. Clemson Tigers

Fantasy Upside: Elite Red-Zone Target, Mismatch Nightmare

LSU's offense has consistently prioritized hyper-athletic tight ends, and Green is next in line to take over that featured role. At 6-foot-7 with wide receiver-like fluidity, Green presents an immediate vertical threat and an imposing red-zone target. In a marquee opening week showdown against Clemson, LSU will look to exploit linebackers and safeties in single coverage.

LSU TE Trey’Dez Green is just a matchup nightmare, whatever the odds are on receptions or TD totals for him, take the over. #LSU pic.twitter.com/KHRLFUvuNs — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) August 20, 2026

Expect Green to be heavily targeted on third downs and inside the 20-yard line, giving him elite TE1 upside for Week 1.

3. Chris Henry Jr., WR-Ohio State Buckeyes

Matchup: vs. Ball State (Saturday, September 5)

Fantasy Upside: Big-Play Efficiency, Early-Season Breakout

Ohio State's wide receiver room continues to produce premier fantasy assets, and Henry Jr. is primed for an immediate breakout role. Known for exceptional route-running and dynamic run-after-catch capability, Henry steps into a target-rich offense designed to generate space on the outside.

Chris Henry Jr. 2026 prediction 👀🌰



How many yards, TDs and receptions does the five-star freshman finish with in 2026?



And the bigger question: What week does Chris Henry Jr. officially become a starting WR for Ohio State?



Week 1? Week 3? Week 6?



Drop your prediction 👇 pic.twitter.com/56v19G2Hbs — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) August 19, 2026

Against Ball State's soft coverage shells, look for the Buckeyes to push the ball downfield early, making Henry a high-ceiling WR plays with multi-score slate potential.

4. Arch Manning, QB-Texas Longhorns

Matchup: vs. Ohio State (Week 1)

Fantasy Upside: Rushing Floor, Elite Surrounding Talent

Stepping into the spotlight as the unquestioned QB1, Manning leads a loaded Texas offense into a primetime Week 1 clash. While the opposing defense presents a step up in talent, open vertical looks and easy short completions should allow Manning to have success against the Buckeyes' defense.

TRENDING: Arch Manning has been absolutely SLINGING IT at fall camp.



Several NFL scouts reportedly believe Manning has “first overall pick” potential in the 2027 NFL Draft.



The Texas Longhorns QB is looking SCARY ahead of next season 😳 pic.twitter.com/1CKB8EokOQ — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 6, 2026

What elevates Manning's CFF ceiling is his underrated mobility. His ability to scramble and punch in red-zone carries provides a valuable rushing baseline to pair with his arm talent.

5. Darien Mensah, QB-Miami Hurricanes

Matchup: at Stanford (Friday, September 4)

Fantasy Upside: Up-Tempo Passing Scheme, Explosive Perimeter Weapons

Miami hits the road for an ACC Friday night clash against a rebuilding Stanford secondary. Mensah has firmly taken the reins of Miami's aggressive downfield passing scheme, which focuses on rapid tempo and creating single-coverage looks on the outside.

Darien Mensah remember that name



Pure ball player and can make every throw under the sun with good poise and footwork



Miami is in good hands pic.twitter.com/1mao8dbbKs — FFSnoog | Fantasy Football (@FFSnoog) July 23, 2026

With Stanford vulnerable to deep perimeter passes, Mensah carries prime upside for a 300+ yard, 3-touchdown performance to open the year.