Arch Manning Headlines Five College Fantasy Football Players Who Could Explode in Week 1
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Opening week in College Fantasy Football is all about capitalizing on favorable matchups, fresh usage profiles, and newly minted starters. Whether you are setting CFF/DFS lineups or making final season-long starter decisions, targeting high-upside playmakers facing porous defenses is the fastest way to start 1-0.
Here are five players in primetime spots to deliver slate-breaking fantasy production in Week 1.
1. Aneyas Williams, RB-Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matchup: vs. Idaho (Week 1)
Fantasy Upside: High-Volume Touch Share, Goal-Line Duties.
Taking over a feature role in the Fighting Irish backfield, Williams enters his junior campaign positioned for a heavy workload. Notre Dame's offensive scheme relies heavily on establishing a dominant rin game set up play-action efficiency.
Facing a FCS defensive front, expect the Irish to build an early lead on the ground. Williams possesses the dynamic tackle-breaking ability and receiving chops out of the backfield to rack up 100+ rushing yards and multiple touchdowns before the starters hit the bench.
2. Trey'Dez Green, TE-LSU Tigers
Matchup: vs. Clemson Tigers
Fantasy Upside: Elite Red-Zone Target, Mismatch Nightmare
LSU's offense has consistently prioritized hyper-athletic tight ends, and Green is next in line to take over that featured role. At 6-foot-7 with wide receiver-like fluidity, Green presents an immediate vertical threat and an imposing red-zone target. In a marquee opening week showdown against Clemson, LSU will look to exploit linebackers and safeties in single coverage.
Expect Green to be heavily targeted on third downs and inside the 20-yard line, giving him elite TE1 upside for Week 1.
3. Chris Henry Jr., WR-Ohio State Buckeyes
Matchup: vs. Ball State (Saturday, September 5)
Fantasy Upside: Big-Play Efficiency, Early-Season Breakout
Ohio State's wide receiver room continues to produce premier fantasy assets, and Henry Jr. is primed for an immediate breakout role. Known for exceptional route-running and dynamic run-after-catch capability, Henry steps into a target-rich offense designed to generate space on the outside.
Against Ball State's soft coverage shells, look for the Buckeyes to push the ball downfield early, making Henry a high-ceiling WR plays with multi-score slate potential.
4. Arch Manning, QB-Texas Longhorns
Matchup: vs. Ohio State (Week 1)
Fantasy Upside: Rushing Floor, Elite Surrounding Talent
Stepping into the spotlight as the unquestioned QB1, Manning leads a loaded Texas offense into a primetime Week 1 clash. While the opposing defense presents a step up in talent, open vertical looks and easy short completions should allow Manning to have success against the Buckeyes' defense.
What elevates Manning's CFF ceiling is his underrated mobility. His ability to scramble and punch in red-zone carries provides a valuable rushing baseline to pair with his arm talent.
5. Darien Mensah, QB-Miami Hurricanes
Matchup: at Stanford (Friday, September 4)
Fantasy Upside: Up-Tempo Passing Scheme, Explosive Perimeter Weapons
Miami hits the road for an ACC Friday night clash against a rebuilding Stanford secondary. Mensah has firmly taken the reins of Miami's aggressive downfield passing scheme, which focuses on rapid tempo and creating single-coverage looks on the outside.
With Stanford vulnerable to deep perimeter passes, Mensah carries prime upside for a 300+ yard, 3-touchdown performance to open the year.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.