Why I’m Buying the Hype Around Chris Henry Jr. for Ohio State Football

It's predictable to review the Ohio State offense, take a glance at incoming junior superstar Jeremiah Smith, and end the evaluation of the receiver room right then and there.

But that doesn't tell the entire story of what's to come in September for a Buckeyes team still continuing to chase excellence, which would be categorized as being crowned national champions for the second time in three seasons and finally capturing their first Big Ten title since 2020.

Young talent will help them flourish in the long term, well after Smith transitions to the NFL (next April, most likely), which is why Buckeye Nation should get familiar with Chris Henry Jr. before he takes off.

As we've evaluated in recent weeks on Ohio State On SI, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound freshman, Henry Jr., has the opportunity to become one of three players to break out. Smith, of course, the obvious offensive weapon for quarterback Julian Sayin.

When breaking down Henry Jr.'s game holistically, it jumps out immediately as to why he could become the next big star in Ryan Day's dynamic offense under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's direction.

How Chris Henry Jr. Is Huge Fit For Ohio State

For one, Henry Jr. was all-world in high school. Coming out of Mater Dei, an elite California powerhouse that continues to produce talented prep football players who eventually transition to the next level (i.e., Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley and Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown), Henry Jr. could follow in the footsteps of those before him.

Henry Jr. made a name for himself early in his high school career after a brief stint at Withrow High School in Ohio. By his senior season, having transferred into Mater Dei as a junior but was limited due to injury, he became a breakout star.

In his final season of high school football, Henry Jr. came up large. According to 247 Sports, Henry Jr. caught six touchdowns in eight games and finished the year with 28 catches while also balancing his abilities as a track star.

Should Henry Jr.'s skill set translate to the college level, there's no denying that he will have a chance to build off the success he had in high school and become one of college football's most dynamic players in the years to come.

As long as the Buckeyes are humming offensively, there is little doubt that Henry Jr. will become involved almost immediately as the season gets underway.