The LSU Player Who Could Become the Face of the Program This Fall

LSU football enters the 2026 season with a new coaching staff and plenty of uncertainty, but one thing is already settled in Baton Rouge. Trey'Dez Green is a easy candidate to back for the face of the program.

At 6-foot-7 and growing closer to 245 pounds, Green looks like a tight end and moves like a wideout. All while having the best physical abilities of both positions.

Heading into his third year on campus, Green is being talked about not just as LSU's best offensive weapon, but as a potential first-round tight end in the 2027 NFL Draft. His junior season will be one he remembers for a long time if all goes to plan.

His ability on the field will carry his draft stock, but his ability to steal a room full of media and cameras will make him the face of LSU’s program in 2026.

The Strong Foundation

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs after a catch against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Green arrived in Baton Rouge as a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit, and he didn't take long to show why. As a true freshman in 2024, he appeared in games as a developing but clearly gifted target, flashing the size and hands that made him a top athlete.

His sophomore breakout in 2025 changed everything.

Green played in 11 games where he caught 33 passes for 433 yards, leading the entire team in touchdown receptions with seven.

That production came despite LSU's offense ranking near the bottom of the country in passing yards per game. Green still found a way to be a bright spot, emerging as the Tigers' most reliable red-zone threat.

A Player for the Record Books

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green's seven touchdown catches in 2025 set the LSU single-season record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end. That total also pushed his career mark to 11 touchdowns, the most in program history at the position.

His seven scores led every tight end in the SEC last season. And nearly half his yardage, 176 of his 433 receiving yards, came after the catch, showcasing the rare ability he has as a tight end to create offense once the ball is in his hands.

Entering 2026, Lane Kiffin has made it clear he wants to expand Green's role even further in Year 1 of his program takeover. If LSU's passing game takes even a modest step forward, Green is a real threat to break his own single-season touchdown record and push his career yardage totals into territory no LSU tight end has ever reached.

The Next-Level Hype

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) attempts to catch a pass Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green already sits atop most early 2027 NFL Draft tight end rankings, with his scouting reports pointing to his rare catch radius and contested-catch ability as the traits that separate him from his peers.

Scouts have compared his trajectory to recent first-round tight ends like Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, both of whom went in the top 20 picks out of the same kind of pass-catching mold.

The modern NFL offense thrives with players like Green, Warren and Loveland in them, as they’re essentially too fast for linebackers and too big for corners. They’re almost impossible to guard.

Green's blocking and overall strength still need some refinement, but no one should ever doubt his ceiling at the position.

If he has the season many expect, Green won't just be the face of LSU football in 2026. He may well be the first tight end off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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