Atlanta Falcons and 2 Other Must-Start Week 8 Fantasy Football Defenses
Defenses in fantasy football possess varying value across many different leagues. Some people have defenses at a premium which higher points for turnovers and sacks. Some leagues score it lightly with just yards and and points allowed. Scoring depends on every league which does change the value of a defense in that given league. Regardless, if you play a defense, you still want the best one possible. These are our three must-starts in Week 8 .
Indianapolis Colts (Vs TEN)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: DST1
This entire team has taken the NFL by storm. They are the current one seed in the AFC and by all accounts, they are the real deal. The Colts are the DST9 in most formats. They stand 5th best in Takeaways and 8th best in Sacks. They will host the Titans who are 31st in Sacks Allowed. This is a total mismatch on and off the field as the Titans fired Brian Callahan a weeks ago.
There is not much else today except the fact that they are less than 70% owned is absurd, and you must snag them if available.
LA Chargers (Vs MIN)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: DST14
This is a Thursday Night spot that can favor the Chargers quite a bit. The risk of a Thursday Night game is always that of players lacking full recovery. If you watched the Vikings game last weekend, you saw Carson Wentz get sent to the shadow realm multiple times. He is not going to be 100% as he will start again.
The Vikings may be a good team, but they are allowing sacks at the 30th worst rate in the NFL. Jesse Minter is out to earn his first head coaching gig and he can put the league on notice by clobbering Wentz on Thursday Night. This is a unit that is Top 5 in the NFL on their best week. They do not rank out that way but then again, look at their opponents this year: Colts, Commanders, Giants (w/ Dart), Broncos, Chiefs.
Atlanta Falcons (Vs MIA)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: DST3
Jeff Ulbrich has this unit playing well over preseason expectation. They are the DST10. They are also 7th in Takeaways, 13th in Sacks, and 7th in Total Yards Allowed. This a clear borderline Top 10 defense.
The Falcons will host the Dolphins, who looked just terrible in Cleveland. Tua Tagoliavoa now has 11 Touchdowns and 10 Interceptions this year. This vibes do not look good in Miami at all. Just look at this clip by Mike McDaniel. Body language says a thousand words. Atlanta want to fight while Miami wants the beach.