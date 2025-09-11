Austin Ekeler Historical Stats Against The Green Bay Packers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt may be getting all the love in the nation’s capital, but veteran running back Austin Ekeler is still a valuable flex option in PPR formats heading into tonight’s primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
In Week 1, Ekeler finished as the RB28 in PPR formats after accumulating 26 rushing yards on six carries, while catching all three of his targets for an additional 31 receiving yards. He finished Washington’s Week 1 victory over the New York Giants with 8.7 points in PPR formats.
In Week 2, The Commanders will likely have to throw the ball far more than they did against the G-Men. The Packers are a much more formidable opponent and enter tonight’s matchup as 3.5-point favorites over Washington.
Although Ekeler has never faced the Packers as a member of the Commanders, he has faced this team twice in his career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to StatMuse, in two career meetings against Green Bay (one in 2019 and one in 2023), Ekeler is averaging 11.0 carries for 67.0 rushing yards. In the pass game, he’s averaged 3.0 receptions for an additional 14.5 receiving yards per game. That’s good for just north of 11 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Unfortunately for Ekeler, he’s never found the end zone against Green Bay.
In his sole appearance at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023, Ekeler was very efficient on the ground, totaling 64 rushing yards on 10 carries (6.4 yards per carry). However, his usual production in the passing game was limited, as he tallied just two receptions for six receiving yards.
Will Ekeler end the touchdownless streak against Green Bay tonight?
Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Football Week 2 Outlook
With a high-volume running quarterback such as Jayden Daniels and a rotational running back opportunity, Ekeler offered steady RB3 stats in nine matchups (10.20, 11.50, 13.70, 11.70, 10.80, 17.30, 18.10, 17.60, and 12.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats at age 29. However, injury concerns and concussions became an issue.
Pass-catching backs often provide a steadier fantasy floor, with the potential for explosive upside when they find the end zone. Entering the 2025 fantasy football season, Ekeler was viewed as an ideal target for managers leaning on a zero-RB strategy. In 2024, he finished as the RB34, posting 132.2 PPR points.
In 2025, Ekeler saw a slight surge in ADP after the Commanders dealt Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers. His career body of work is high enough that Ekeler could still emerge as the Commanders' top running back this season, but Croskey-Merritt may have something to say about that.
Still, in Week 2, Ekeler may be worth firing up in the Flex spot, especially if you believe the Packers will take an early lead and force the Commanders to throw the ball in an attempt to catch up. The veteran is also a savvy target in DFS contests and could provide a solid contrarian approach to some of the higher-owned players.
Ekeler is currently the RB32 in our Week 2 PPR Rankings. And Senior Expert Shawn Childs thinks he has a 50% chance at finding the end zone tonight.