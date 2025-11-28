Best Fantasy Football Streamers for Week 13 Including Courtland Sutton vs. Commanders
The toughest decisions for fantasy owners to make are when we have to decide on whether we want to start or sit a fringe fantasy option. A player that we rank right on the border of being either a start or sit option. The good news is, we're here to help you make these tough decisions. These are the fringe players who should be in your starting lineup in Week 13.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
It is going to be tough to sit Brissett this week after he has averaged 50 pass attempts per game over the past three weeks. He has turned that volume into 1,027 passing yards and five touchdowns during that span. Brissett also rushed for at least 20 yards in two of the three games. This week, he is matched up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
With Alvin Kamara set to miss Week 13 with a sprained MCL, Neal is expected to serve as the team's RB1 in a strong matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Last week, after coming in for an injured Kamara, Neal saw seven carries and, more interestingly, seven targets. He caught five of those passes for 43 yards. Don't be afraid to use him as an RB2 this week.
WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Sutton has been disappointing as of late, to say the least. He has become touchdown dependent and has only scored one touchdown in the past seven games. However, he has a great matchup against the Washington Commanders this week. Washington is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and only four teams have allowed more TDs to the position. He’s a solid WR2 option this week.
WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
Mooney will be the WR1 for the Falcons this week with Drake London set to miss another game in Week 13. In Week 12, he caught three passes for 74 yards and a TD. The volume should be there and he has big-play upside. This week, he plays against the New York Jets, who recently traded their two best cornerbacks and their best defensive lineman. You can plug him into your flex.