Bo Nix and 4 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 8
Seven weeks into the NFL season, fantasy managers know which quarterbacks they can trust and who are still testing their patience.
Some early-season surprises have proven their staying power, while a few preseason favorites are still fighting for fantasy relevance. As the schedule tightens and bye weeks hit full swing, many managers will search for reliable production elsewhere.
Fortunately, Week 8 brings a handful of favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays. With playoff positioning slowly coming into view, choosing the right quarterback could be the edge that swings your matchup. Below are four signal-callers who stand out as strong starts this week.
Bo Nix (Broncos) vs. Cowboys
Nix led a historic fourth-quarter comeback over the Giants on Sunday, making him the winner of the second-half savior award in my Week 8 superlatives. He had just 3.94 fantasy points at halftime before finishing the game with 39.96, which was the second-most of any player this season. Unfortunately, many fantasy managers sat him in fantasy. Nix is a lineup lock as a top-five play in Week 8 at home vs. the Cowboys. Dallas leads the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks, including a league-high 16 passing touchdowns and 222 rushing yards to signal callers.
Caleb Williams (Bears) @ Ravens
Williams made my list of starts last week, but disappointed with single-digit fantasy points. The Bears didn’t need him to throw the ball much, as D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai dominated on the ground vs. the Saints. The Ravens have another awful run defense, but Williams should bounce back against them in Week 8. Lamar Jackson is expected to return, coming off Baltimore’s bye, making it the favorite despite sitting at 1-5. Williams and the Bears will have to pass much more to keep up. The Ravens surrender the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Daniel Jones (Colts) vs. Titans
On paper, the Titans' defense plays quarterbacks relatively well, as teams opt to run the ball at will against them. However, that shouldn’t stop fantasy managers from keeping Jones out of their lineups. Tennessee struggles to contain dual-threat quarterbacks. Drake Maye was near-perfect against the Titans last week, completing 21-of-23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He added 62 yards rushing on eight attempts. Jones should be able to replicate a similar performance. He passed for multiple TDs in his last three contests and ranks in the top five in the NFL in completion percentage.
Jaxson Dart (Giants) @ Eagles
Although the Giants had a monumental collapse this past week vs. the Broncos, Dart established himself as a young star. He passed for career-bests in yards (283) and touchdowns (3), while adding a score on the ground against one of the league's best defenses. In Week 8, Dart faces off against the Eagles for the second time in three weeks. He scored two total TDs with 58 yards rushing in his last outing and looks to replicate a similar performance. The Eagles' defense is much more exploitable than last year, and Dart has established himself as a trustworthy fantasy option in matchups like these.
Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) vs. Packers
Nobody holds grudges like Rodgers. Despite the Packers boasting one of the better defenses in the NFL, I like him as a streaming option in primetime in Week 8. He’s thrown for four TDs in two games so far this season. His latest came this past week on Thursday night vs. the Bengals, and the other was in Week 1 vs. the Jets, another revenge game for Rodgers. Despite the Packers’ success up front, their secondary has had its fair share of issues. They let Jacoby Brissett pass for 279 yards and two TDs in Week 7 and 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (225.8).
