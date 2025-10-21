Lamar Jackson Injury Update Doesn't Shift Bears vs. Ravens Odds for NFL Week 8
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Week 5 and Week 6 with a hamstring injury, but it was expected he'd return to the team's lineup out of the bye in Week 8.
The Ravens' opening odds for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears suggested that Jackson would be in line to play, but the star quarterback did not practice on Monday out of the bye. Now, this is an early-week practice that teams only hold when they're coming off a bye, but it's worth noting Jackson did not suit up.
Oddsmakers have not adjusted the odds for the Bears vs. Ravens matchup, as DraftKings still has Baltimore set as a 6.5-point favorite at home. There's no doubt that the line would shift towards Chicago if Baltimore is forced to start backup Cooper Rush for a third game in a row on Sunday.
The Ravens are facing a must-win scenario in Week 8, as they are 1-5 in the 2025 season and lost to both the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams with Jackson sidelined. Even though Baltimore has gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 season, Jackson had been playing well before going down with his hamstring injury in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In his four starts this season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 scores and just one interception while rushing for 166 yards and a score. One could make an argument for Jackson to get into the NFL MVP conversation if the Ravens make a push for the playoffs in the coming weeks.
Ravens fans and bettors will want to monitor Baltimore's injury report for Wednesday, as Jackson may need to return in some capacity to have a chance to suit up on Sunday. If he at least logs a limited practice session, it should put him on track to end his two-game absence.
For now, the Bears could be an enticing bet as nearly a touchdown underdog even though they've won four games in a row.
