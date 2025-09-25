Geno Smith, Omarion Hampton, And 6 More Player Props To Optimize Start-Sit Decisions
One of the best tools we, as fantasy owners, can use is the Las Vegas Odds makers. We can analyze what the sportsbooks are expecting and base some of our tougher decisions on that. While game totals such as over/unders and odds to win are fine, we can learn so much more from individual player props in our industry. This is what the player props on DraftKings Sportsbook are telling us about fantasy football this week.
QB Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
DK: Passing Yards 260+ (+109)
Smith is expected to be in the mix for the most passing yards by any quarterback this week against the Chicago Bears. His 260+ is matched only by Justin Herbert (+103) and Matthew Stafford (+103). With odds this close, it's essentially a toss-up between these three quarterbacks for the best odds. This potentially makes Smith a strong streaming option in Week 4 and should boost the value of his pass-catchers.
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
DK: Passing Yards 190+ (-109)
Hurts is once again listed with the lowest passing total this week, along with rookie Jaxson Dart (-110). Granted, the Monday Night Football games aren't yet listed so that could change once we get the line on Jake Browning and whatever dud the New York Jets are running out there this week. Nevertheless, this continues the trend of bad news for the Eagles' wide receivers who are consistently risky plays due to a lack of passing volume in Philly.
RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
DK: Rushing Yards 90+ (+119)
Only Jonathan Taylor is expected to have more rushing yards than Mason this week, as he just edges out Saquon Barkley at 90+ (+120). This tells us that Vegas does not think last week was a fluke, just because they played a horrific Bengals' defense. Mason should be viewed as an RB1 with Aaron Jones sidelined.
RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
DK: Rushing Yards 70+ (+123)
It's good to see Hampton's line set up at 70+ after a rough start to his rookie season. DraftKings is buying into him now that Najee Harris is out for the season with an Achilles injury. In a matter of one week, his stock went from sinking to soaring in fantasy football.
WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
DK: Receiving Yards 70+ (+123)
Vegas clearly believes that Pickens is going to step with Ceedee Lamb out injured. Even against a tough Green Bay Packers' defense. However, the more interesting question may be, who is the WR2? Unfortunately, they don't give us much help with that. They have both Jalen Tolbert (-138) and KaVontae Turpin set with a line of 25+. With almost the exact same odds, this is still a toss-up.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
DK: Receiving Yards 50+ (+120)
In that same game, fantasy owners are itching to exploit the matchup against the Cowboys. While I personally like rookie Matthew Golden this week, Vegas believes Doubs will be their top pass-catcher. Not only ahead of wideouts Golden and Dontayvion Wicks, but also ahead of tight end Tucker Kraft.
TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
DK: Receiving Yards 50+ (-125)
While Vegas may not have helped with the Cowboys receivers, they are confident that Ferguson will be the second-best pass-catcher for the Cowboys. Not only is his 50+ line double anyone else on the team other than Pickens, he's also at -125 to hit.