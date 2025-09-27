Fantasy Players Need to Trust These 5 Boom or Bust Players in Week 4
Every fantasy owner wants a superstar at every position every week, but that's not always an option. When you have to dig a bit deeper, sometimes you have to decide between a consistent floor player or a high-upside boom-or-bust option. When your lineup needs a jolt and points in bunches, you need to go with a boom-or-bust player, even if great reward comes with great risk. These are some of the top boom or bust options this week.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
If not now, when? The electric rookie has been held back by a lack of volume so far to start his rookie season. Pass protection has been an issue, but his big-play ability is needed in the Patriots' offense, which is lacking when it comes to explosive weapons. Last week, we saw Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbling woes continue when he committed two crucial turnovers, and Antonio Gibson was back to his fumbling ways, losing one as well.
This week, the Pats go up against the Carolina Panthers, who have a horrendous rushing defense and an explosive rookie running back who finished his college career with 667 touches and zero lost fumbles. There is a chance they still just don't use them, or he could have one of the best weeks of any running back in the league.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
This is depressing. The boom side of this is because he's Ja'Marr Chase, the consensus first-overall pick in fantasy drafts all summer. Unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons that he could also be a major bust in Week 4. The Cincinnati Bengals have backup quarterback Jake Browning starting behind a horrific offensive line that is far worse than we ever thought it would be. Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, he caught five passes for 50 scoreless yards. Things may not get better this week, matched up against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, with Nik Bonitto and company terrorizing his quarterback all night.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
It sounds like barring any setbacks, Worthy is set to return this week after injuring his shoulder early in Week 1 when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce. The hope is that he steps in and is immediately in the WR1 role that all expected when we drafted him. At the very least, for the time that Rashee Rice was suspended. There is a chance that does happen, and he looks like the star he was at the end of last season.
However, there are also reports that he will be wearing a harness on his shoulder, and could be limited. This is also an injury that is very prone to being re-aggravated. It's possible he rushed back a bit prematurely because the Chiefs are staring a 1 - 3 start right in the face with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town. If that is the case, you run the risk of getting next to nothing from Worthy or even losing him early once again.
WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Everything is in place for Golden to break out this week. Jayden Reed is sidelined for the foreseeable future. He has an outstanding matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and he's coming off the best game of his career. Last week, he caught four passes for 52 yards and was the most productive wide receiver in Green Bay. This week, the passing attack should explode because every passing attack explodes against Dallas. However, there is still the very real possibility that he simply doesn't see much volume, and Jordan Love spreads the ball around with Golden being the third or fourth option in the passing game. We are optimistic for the boom, but can't overlook the bust potential.
WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
We saw the boom from Tucker last week in a major way. In Week 3, he caught eight of nine targets for 145 yards and three TDs. However, in Week 2, we saw him catch three passes for 12 yards. Over a two-week period, we got the whole spectrum of outcomes for Tucker. Was last week a fluke or a sign of things to come? That's what you have to decide, and if you want to shoot for that upside, then you also have to risk that floor. The matchup against the Chicago Bears, who are missing their top corners, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, does make this option more intriguing and boost the likelihood of him hitting again, even if we don't expect 145 and three.