Parker Washington & 4 More Borderline Fantasy Starters With Massive Upside in Week 18

There are always tough decisions to be made each week when setting your fantasy football lineup. However, Week 18 is the toughest week of the year because so many players' playing time is so uncertain. The toughest decisions to make are on those fringe players, who are borderline starters, especially this week. These are the fringe players you should start in Week 18.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough is now coming off back-to-back 300-plus yard games, totaling 641 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions during that two-game span. He has been playing great and is now a frontrunner to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year. We expect him to continue playing well in his final game of the season against the Saints' division rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

RB Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Based on the practice reports this week, we do not expect starting running back Javonte Williams to play this week after exiting last week's game and not being able to return. Once he exited, Davis took over in a near bell-cow role. He finished with 20 carries for 103 yards and two targets, but he didn't catch either of the targets. In Week 18, he has a great matchup against the New York Giants, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

With Quinshon Judkins out last week, Sampson returned to action and led the backfield in both carries and targets. That is projected to continue this week. However, unlike last week when he struggled in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he plays against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs this season.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington is on a bit of a heater, racking up 14 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets over the past two games. He is being utilized as the Jacksonville Jaguars' WR1 lately in an offense that has looked great. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans this week, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, he should take full advantage of his last opportunity of the regular season.

TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Barner has now caught at least three passes in the past five games, and has topped 40 yards and scored a touchdown in each of the last two. Over the past two games, he has totaled seven receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. There is no way we are benching him this week against the San Francisco 49ers, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

