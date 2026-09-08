Brandon Aubrey Headlines Week 1 Fantasy Football Kickers to Start in Your Lineup

Finding early-season stability in fantasy football often comes down to securing high-floor, high-upside placekickers. Rather than playing the stressful weekly waiver wire lottery, or taking a chance with a dice roll, drafting a consistent kicker means more scoring output while your positional starters settle into their regular season roles.

While casual fantasy managers treat the position as an after-thought, sharp players leverage team drive efficiency, red-zone stall rates, and leg strength to build a distinct weekly advantage. Below is an in-depth breakdown of the top placekickers entering the season, complete with efficiency metrics, volume profiles and Week 1 fantasy viability.

Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys)

Aubrey remains the undisputed consensus premium option at the position because his historic range creates elite scoring opportunities even when Dallas fails to convert inside the 20-yard line. Over the 2025 campaign, Aubrey converted 36 of 42 field-goal attempts, drilling an incredible 11 kicks from 50-plus yards while adding 47 extra points.

Attached to an up-tempo, pass-heavy offense that routinely crosses midfield, Aubrey offers a weekly 15-point ceiling. He is an elite choice for managers who want a dependable starter rather than a speculative streamer.

Fantasy Football Kicker Tier List 🏈



Tier 1: Brandon Aubrey, DAL

Tier 4: Will Reichard, MIN

Tier 7: Blake Grupe



Full tier list: https://t.co/EjsUsj29I1 — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) September 3, 2026

Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers)

Dicker enters Week 1 as one of the most reliable and highly regarded kickers in fantasy leagues. Demonstrating pinpoint accuracy, Dicker connected on 38 of 41 field goal attempts (92.7% accuracy) and added 34 extra points across 17 games in 2025. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's methodical, run-heavy offense frequently yields controlled possessions that end in manageable field-goal tries. Dicker's strong high-floor ranking makes him an appealing starter for managers prioritizing consistency.

Did this Cameron Dicker 54-yd FG just send you to the fantasy football playoffs?!pic.twitter.com/1HPrdpQkGl — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) December 9, 2025

Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans)

A dependable option with massive Week 1 expectations, Fairbairn paced the entire NFL in 2025 by making 44 field goals, averaging an eye-popping 12.9 standard fantasy points per game. The Texans' explosive, yard-gaining offense consistently moves the chains into opponent territory, providing Fairbairn with relentless field-goal volume. Ranking near the top of early kicker boards, his proven track record gives fantasy managers a high-scoring alternative to earlier-drafted positional options.

Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks)

Myers enters the opener coming off the best statistical season of his career. He finished as the No. 1 scoring kicker in fantasy football last season, leading the NFL in total attempts (48) while converting 41 field goals and going a perfect 48-for-48 on extra points. Myers' combination of volume and long-distance proficiency makes him an elite starter. Facing New England in Week 1, he carries a heavy projected workload in leagues that reward distance and high-volume scoring.

Jason Myers is the best kicker in fantasy football and has scored more fantasy points than some of the top players in preseason rankings 🤯 pic.twitter.com/K6d89hfCgQ — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) December 18, 2025

Cam Little (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Little represents the premier potential value start on early boards. Little's leg strength and expanding operational role makes him a breakout candidate. He is worth targeting for fantasy managers who prefer to spend their final draft pick on a kicker with top-five weekly upside.

CAM LITTLE FROM 68 YARDS!!!!



A touchdown's worth of fantasy points and the new NFL record 🔥pic.twitter.com/NVq2xmtou0 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 2, 2025

Mastering Kicker Strategy

Winning the kicker position isn't about blindly guessing weekly blowouts, but about identifying team efficiency trends. Target kickers on offenses that easily cross the 40-yard line but struggle to convert inside the 20-yard line. Lock in a proven, high-volume kicker in Week 1, and don't hesitate to capitalize on dome matchups as weather conditions shift later in the year.

This is tough 😳



Could we see Brandon Aubrey make a 70-yard field goal? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/y2mYcwy2z2 — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) August 10, 2025