Skip to main content
SI

Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Player Rankings

Cowboys stud Brandon Aubrey is No. 1 on our top-32 list.
Michael Fabiano|
Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy kicker player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. Instead, start the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who stream the position and need help making decisions between players, I’m here for you!

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at NYG

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. BUF

3

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. ARI

4

Cam Little

JAC

vs. CLE

5

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. NE

6

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. SF

7

Tyler Loop

BAL

at IND

8

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at CIN

9

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. GB

10

Cairo Santos

CHI

at CAR

11

Jake Bates

DET

vs. NO

12

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. TB

13

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. ATL

14

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. DEN

15

Trey Smack

GB

at MIN

16

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. WAS

17

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at LAR

18

Tyler Bass

BUF

at HOU

19

Andres Borregales

NE

at SEA

20

Wil Lutz

DEN

at KC

21

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. BAL

22

Daniel Carlson

NO

at DET

23

Nick Folk

ATL

at PIT

24

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. NYJ

25

Dominic Zvada

NYG

vs. DAL

26

Blake Grupe

NYJ

at TEN

27

Chad Ryland

ARI

at LAC

28

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. CHI

29

Matt Gay

LV

vs. MIA

30

Riley Patterson

MIA

at LV

31

Drew Stevens

WAS

at PHI

32

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at JAC

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy