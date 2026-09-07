The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy kicker player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. Instead, start the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who stream the position and need help making decisions between players, I’m here for you!

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at NYG 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BUF 3 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. ARI 4 Cam Little JAC vs. CLE 5 Jason Myers SEA vs. NE 6 Harrison Mevis LAR vs. SF 7 Tyler Loop BAL at IND 8 Chase McLaughlin TB at CIN 9 Will Reichard MIN vs. GB 10 Cairo Santos CHI at CAR 11 Jake Bates DET vs. NO 12 Evan McPherson CIN vs. TB 13 Chris Boswell PIT vs. ATL 14 Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN 15 Trey Smack GB at MIN 16 Jake Elliott PHI vs. WAS 17 Eddy Pineiro SF at LAR 18 Tyler Bass BUF at HOU 19 Andres Borregales NE at SEA 20 Wil Lutz DEN at KC 21 Spencer Shrader IND vs. BAL 22 Daniel Carlson NO at DET 23 Nick Folk ATL at PIT 24 Joey Slye TEN vs. NYJ 25 Dominic Zvada NYG vs. DAL 26 Blake Grupe NYJ at TEN 27 Chad Ryland ARI at LAC 28 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. CHI 29 Matt Gay LV vs. MIA 30 Riley Patterson MIA at LV 31 Drew Stevens WAS at PHI 32 Andre Szmyt CLE at JAC