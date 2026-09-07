Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Player Rankings
Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex
The 2026 NFL season is here!
That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy kicker player rankings for Week 1.
There aren't many surprises at the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. Instead, start the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who stream the position and need help making decisions between players, I’m here for you!
Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 1 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at NYG
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. BUF
3
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. ARI
4
Cam Little
JAC
vs. CLE
5
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. NE
6
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. SF
7
Tyler Loop
BAL
at IND
8
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at CIN
9
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. GB
10
Cairo Santos
CHI
at CAR
11
Jake Bates
DET
vs. NO
12
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. TB
13
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. ATL
14
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. DEN
15
Trey Smack
GB
at MIN
16
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. WAS
17
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at LAR
18
Tyler Bass
BUF
at HOU
19
Andres Borregales
NE
at SEA
20
Wil Lutz
DEN
at KC
21
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. BAL
22
Daniel Carlson
NO
at DET
23
Nick Folk
ATL
at PIT
24
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. NYJ
25
Dominic Zvada
NYG
vs. DAL
26
Blake Grupe
NYJ
at TEN
27
Chad Ryland
ARI
at LAC
28
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. CHI
29
Matt Gay
LV
vs. MIA
30
Riley Patterson
MIA
at LV
31
Drew Stevens
WAS
at PHI
32
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at JAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano