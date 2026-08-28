Top 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Brandon Aubrey For the #1 Spot?

Streamlining kickers is a popular method in Fantasy Football, but there may be weeks a waiver-wire acquisition leads to hair being pulled as a missed kick costs you the weekly matchup.

These five kickers are in the upper-echelon of their position and keep Fantasy manager’s blood pressure lower whenever they line up for a kick.

5) Cam Little

The owner of the longest field-goal kick in NFL history at 68 yards, Little kicks off the list.

Little finished as K 5 last season and looks to keep his name on top the NFL ranks in longest field goal ever made.

The Jacksonville Jaguar kicker has the leg to nail it from any distance, while maintaining nearly impeccable accuracy.

In 14 field goal attempts from 20-39 yards Little was perfect. Little’s only misses came from 40-plus yards.

Little started a little shaky to start the season as he went 10-14 in the seven games from the season.

From there, he went a perfect 20-20 to cap the regular season, including the NFL record of 68 yards.

Little does have the disadvantage of playing home games in an open stadium in a near sea-level stadium.

Despite the disadvantages, Little has the leg to stay in the top ranks of Fantasy kickers.

CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/WGZb6O9xhX — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

4) Jason Myers

Last season’s K 1, Myers looks to retain his title, but has an uphill battle in doing so.

Myers, like Little, has the disadvantage in playing near sea-level for his home games. Another factor Myers has going against him is the rainy, windy weather of Seattle.

Despite the drawbacks in his home stadium, Myers has spent the past eight seasons in Seattle and has grown accustomed to the stadium.

In his past four seasons, Myers has finished as a top-four Fantasy kicker in three of those seasons.

Myers is set up to continue this streak in his ninth season in Seattle.

3) Kai’mi Fairnbairn

Fairbairn finished last season in K 2 and is in the right situation to have another top-five Fantasy season.

The Houston Texans kicker has every kicker’s dream in playing his home games in a domed stadium. Not having to deal with weather, lets Fairbairn maintain a high accuracy.

Last season, Fairbairn tied with Myers for the most field goals attempted with 48 and has every opportunity to repeat the feat.

The Houston Texans defense is top-tier and will lead to short fields for the offense. The offense isn’t the most efficient at converting on third down, finishing below the average rank.

This combination will set up a multitude of field-goal attempts for Fairbairn this upcoming season.

2) Cameron Dicker

Dicker has proved to be a reliable Fantasy kicker throughout his five-year career.

Throughout his five years, Dicker has finished each season with at least a 92.7% field-goal percentage, with the highest being at 95.5% in his rookie season.

Dicker may not have the leg strength as the other kickers on the list as his career-long is the shortest among this group at 59 yards, but Dicker is set up for a strong Fantasy season.

Dicker is in Sofi Stadium for nine games, eight home games and one road game against the Los Angeles Rams, next season.

Having the majority of his games in a controlled environment gives Dicker an edge compared to other kickers, who have to deal with the weather.

The mix of being an accurate kicker and being in a closed stadium makes Dicker a reliable Fantasy option at kicker this season.

CAMERON DICKER WINS IT FOR THE CHARGERS! pic.twitter.com/4xQX54k2sk — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

1) Brandon Aubrey

Aubrey has multiple K 1 titles in his name and looks to add another this upcoming season.

Aubrey finished as K 3 last season, but is worth taking as the first kicker off the board by a sizable margin.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker has every aspect a Fantasy manager wants in their kicker: a higher number of field-goal attempts, a strong leg, good accuracy and playing in a domed stadium.

Aubrey will play 12 of his games next season in a domed stadium. Nine of those will be home games, while three will be on the road at Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis.

Aubrey is set up to reclaim his crown of K 1 this season thanks to playing 70% of his games in a controlled environment.

BRANDON AUBREY TIES IT WITH A 64-YARD FIELD GOAL.



THIS GAME IS MADNESS.



NYGvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1vZpzajkAw — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

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