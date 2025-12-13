Michael Wilson vs Texans Plus 8 Other Must-Watch Matchups in Week 15 Fantasy Football

We have plenty of must-watch matchups on our radar in Week 15. Plenty of games offer poor, and excellent matchups to start, or sit your Fantasy Football players in. The goal of this article piece is to guide you to success. We highlight spots where boom-or-bust is in the mix, and we can see victory, or failure in the process. Look to these must-watch matchups in Week 15 Fantasy Football.

Drake Maye vs Bills

Maye is the 2nd leading MVP candidate. However, he faces tougher this week. The Bills are 5th best versus Quarterbacks and 1st versus Tight Ends. They are favored to beat the Patriots by (1.5) points. I would start Maye, but with less expectations.

Jaxson Dart vs Commanders

Dart is playing with house money. He is the future and he plays in a lost season. He might as well go out and do as he wills with little consequence. The Commanders are the FPI 5th worst defense in the NFL. Dart is a must-start.

Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua vs Lions

This game has shootout written all over it. No over/under can be listed high enough, it would seem. The Lions are 28th versus Quarterbacks and 31st versus Wide Receivers.

Jahmyr Gibbs vs Rams

Gibbs has struggled versus elite run stops. He has less than (11) Fantasy Points per Game against Top-10 units, much less than his season average. You can never bench Gibbs, but his upside faces notable risk this week. You may suffer from the schedule here.

Derrick Henry vs Bengals

The Bengals are the worst defense versus Running Backs, allowing the most Yards per Game (126.4). Henry is extremely likely to score this week. His somewhat limited volume may limit any RB1 overall upside, but he should finish Top-5 this week. Anything less is a disappointment.

Travis Etienne Jr. vs Jets

Travis Etienne’s career-year continues!



201 Carries(4.56 YPC)

917 Yards (70.5 YPG)

7 TDs

pic.twitter.com/k7bmgcMzve — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 7, 2025

The Jets surely are missing Quinnen Williams. They have fallen to become the 31st ranked defense versus Running Backs. As for Etienne Jr., he is averaging around (20) Touches per Game, among the highest in the NFL. He is must-start with Top-5 upside.

Christian Watson vs Broncos

Since returning from injury in Week 8, Christian Watson ranks:



• 10th in receiving yards

• T-3rd in receiving TDs

• WR9 in fantasy football



He tore his ACL less than a year ago 😳 pic.twitter.com/G6vhwIBeiO — Underdog (@Underdog) December 10, 2025

Watson has (5) Touchdowns in his last four games. That likely ends today. The Broncos are 2nd best versus Wide Receivers and they have allowed the least amount of Touchdowns to the position (5). Watson is hard to sit this week, but he is a Flex more so than his recent WR1 status.

Michael Wilson vs Texans

We should love Wilson back in the WR1 role. However, his streak of excellence may end this week. The Texans are the best defense in the NFL. They are 5th versus Wide Receivers. I think you have to start Wilson given his (16) Targets per Game as WR1, but it could be more boom-or-bust than in previous weeks.

Mark Andrews/Isaiah Likely vs Bengals

As we say week in and week out, the Bengals are awful against the Tight End. They happen to be facing one of the higher usage teams with the Tight End — the Ravens. 8-of-17 Passing Touchdowns thrown by the Ravens have gone to the Tight End. I would start both players.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: