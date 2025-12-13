Michael Wilson vs Texans Plus 8 Other Must-Watch Matchups in Week 15 Fantasy Football
We have plenty of must-watch matchups on our radar in Week 15. Plenty of games offer poor, and excellent matchups to start, or sit your Fantasy Football players in. The goal of this article piece is to guide you to success. We highlight spots where boom-or-bust is in the mix, and we can see victory, or failure in the process. Look to these must-watch matchups in Week 15 Fantasy Football.
Drake Maye vs Bills
Maye is the 2nd leading MVP candidate. However, he faces tougher this week. The Bills are 5th best versus Quarterbacks and 1st versus Tight Ends. They are favored to beat the Patriots by (1.5) points. I would start Maye, but with less expectations.
Jaxson Dart vs Commanders
Dart is playing with house money. He is the future and he plays in a lost season. He might as well go out and do as he wills with little consequence. The Commanders are the FPI 5th worst defense in the NFL. Dart is a must-start.
Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua vs Lions
This game has shootout written all over it. No over/under can be listed high enough, it would seem. The Lions are 28th versus Quarterbacks and 31st versus Wide Receivers.
Jahmyr Gibbs vs Rams
Gibbs has struggled versus elite run stops. He has less than (11) Fantasy Points per Game against Top-10 units, much less than his season average. You can never bench Gibbs, but his upside faces notable risk this week. You may suffer from the schedule here.
Derrick Henry vs Bengals
The Bengals are the worst defense versus Running Backs, allowing the most Yards per Game (126.4). Henry is extremely likely to score this week. His somewhat limited volume may limit any RB1 overall upside, but he should finish Top-5 this week. Anything less is a disappointment.
Travis Etienne Jr. vs Jets
The Jets surely are missing Quinnen Williams. They have fallen to become the 31st ranked defense versus Running Backs. As for Etienne Jr., he is averaging around (20) Touches per Game, among the highest in the NFL. He is must-start with Top-5 upside.
Christian Watson vs Broncos
Watson has (5) Touchdowns in his last four games. That likely ends today. The Broncos are 2nd best versus Wide Receivers and they have allowed the least amount of Touchdowns to the position (5). Watson is hard to sit this week, but he is a Flex more so than his recent WR1 status.
Michael Wilson vs Texans
We should love Wilson back in the WR1 role. However, his streak of excellence may end this week. The Texans are the best defense in the NFL. They are 5th versus Wide Receivers. I think you have to start Wilson given his (16) Targets per Game as WR1, but it could be more boom-or-bust than in previous weeks.
Mark Andrews/Isaiah Likely vs Bengals
As we say week in and week out, the Bengals are awful against the Tight End. They happen to be facing one of the higher usage teams with the Tight End — the Ravens. 8-of-17 Passing Touchdowns thrown by the Ravens have gone to the Tight End. I would start both players.
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.