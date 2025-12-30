Brock Purdy and 5 More High-Value 2025 Fantasy Football Playoff Picks

Fantasy Football does not have to be limited to the regular season. Many people, including myself, partake in NFL Playoff Fantasy Football. The goal is to combine high-ouput players with the most possible games to be played. For an example, you may favor a 2 or 3 seed to get to their Championship Game instead of a 7 seed that may lose right away. It is all very strategic, but these will be some top options to consider using in Playoff Fantasy Football.

Best Quarterback Pick

Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy since returning from injury:



⛏️ 6-0 record

⛏️ 91.5 PFF grade (1st)

⛏️ 16 TD passes (T-1st)

The 49ers are in a spot where they have a great chance at the #1 seed. It will be about 50-50% whether they have the #1 seed, or the 5 or 6 seeds. In either scenario, the 49ers will project for a favorable playoff outlook. If they have the #1 seed, they will host a game where they will be favored by 3+ points, most likely. If they are the 5 or 6 seed, the get either the AFC South Champion, or the Eagles. I like the 49ers in either game.

The 49ers are the FPI 5th Best Team and the FPI 1st Ranked Offense. They have a very-high chance to play mutliple playoff games with Super Bowl upside. Meanwhile, Purdy is among the best Quarterbacks in the NFL since his return from injury, and he will not be drafted or auctioned as a Top-3 Quarterback.

Best Running Back Targets

Travis Etienne Jr.

I like to look for teams with Super Bowl upside. The Jaguars are one team well-primed for that upside to be met. The Jaguars have won 7-Straight games. They will play their first game at home, where TIAA Bank Stadium is the #1 Ranked Home Field Advantage in the NFL in 2025. They will be favored whether it is the Chargers or Bills coming to town, most likely.

The Bills are 28th versus Running Backs. The Chargers are 6th. It is a swing, but Etienne Jr. is a high-volume back with (281) Touches through 16 Games. He in one of few high-volume Running Backs that may also come at a cheaper cost than say Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley.

If the Jaguars do advance, they have an array of opponents. All but the Patriots would be played in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars likely favor. If they travel to New England, the Jaguars project to be just (2.5) Point underdogs, per the FPI.

Kyren Williams

Multiple factors are at play here. First off, Blake Corum exited Week 17 with an ankle injury. Though he will be good to go for the playoffs, this raises concern, and favors the workload of Williams.

The Rams remain as the FPI 1st Ranked Team in the NFL. As a Wild Card Seed, they will be favored to beat all but the Eagles. Even then, they are not big underdogs. If the Rams get through that game, they may go all the way. Few teams can give you the confidence to get so far, but the Rams do.

The Rams are likely to face either the Eagles, Bears, or Panthers in the Wild Card Round. None of these units rate better than 18th versus the Running Back.

Best Wide Receiver Targets

Nico Collins

We must not only chase longevity in the playoffs, we must also chase output. Surely, one of our players will get to see just one game. So, we must also consider high-volume options. Collins is just that.

The Texans seem likely to play as the 5 Seed. In that case, they go the Pittsburgh or Baltimore. Both secondaries are Bottom-10 in the NFL. As for Collins, he has 9-of-16 Games played with at least (9) Targets.

If the Texans win that game, they would go on to play either the Jaguars or Patriots, most likely. Given the level of defensive football that Houston fields, they can surely win either of those games as well. In that respect, both teams are in the bottom-half against Wide Receivers.

AJ Brown

It is not a bad idea to hedge your bets. Teams will lose, while others will win. Many will be unpredictable. For that reason, we like the Eagles with their upside to become repeat Champions.

The Eagles are the FPI 3rd Best Team in the NFL, and they will host their first game at the Linc. Brown has 10+ Targets in five of his last seven games. Whether the face the Packers, Rams, or 49ers, all three of those units are in the bottom-half against Wide Receivers.

The Eagles are plenty good to earn you four football games, so we must use at least one Philadelphia Eagle.

Best Tight End Pick

Colston Loveland

The Bears are a very risky pick, but honestly, every team is a risky pick. The Bears will likely secure the #2 seed. They will host the Rams or the Packers in 72% of simulations. The Rams are 12th versus the Tight End and the Packers are 10th. Neither is dominant.

I only see about three other trustworthy Tight Ends in this class: George Kittle (Injured), Dallas Goedert, and Hunter Henry. Loveland is likely the TE4 in the Playoffs, and I would gladly diversify my portfolio as his output in one game can exceed the outputs of someone like Colby Parkinson or Luke Musgrave over 2+ Games.

