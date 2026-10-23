Answering Key Questions About Oklahoma State Before Colorado's Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes have faced three different top 25 teams in 2026, going 0-3 overall. Yet handed No. 10 Utah its biggest scare, falling 27-24 on Oct. 17.

While Oklahoma State fell from the national rankings, the 4-2 Cowboys still bring one highly-ranked element: Quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who's garnering first round of the NFL Draft buzz.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Lorenzo Reyna spoke with Matthew Postins of Oklahoma State on SI ahead of the Oct. 24 showdown to dive into the Mestemaker hype plus to see if Colorado has a chance to snap its four-game losing streak.

Oklahoma State Quarterback Drew Mestemaker Hype

Colorado Buffaloes on SI: Are you seeing the Drew Mestemaker hype too? And where has he been most impactful?

Postins: "He faces one of the most intriguing decisions when it comes to leaving early. He wasn't a starting quarterback in high school and three years later, he's one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country. It's hard to get away from the hype, especially when some mock drafts have him going as high as No. 2. His impact has been across the program. "

"The Cowboys haven't had this talented a quarterback in quite some time. You could debate that maybe the last one this talented was Mason Rudolph. The Air Raid is perfect for him [Mestemaker]. He's a quick decision maker, breaks down defenses quickly and makes few mistakes, though the six interceptions are troubling and head coach Eric Morris has acknowledged that. He threw nine all of last season."

"If he goes to the NFL after this season, his impact will be on what Morris can bring into the program at the position, either in the prep ranks or in the transfer portal. Morris coached Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. A decade later Mahomes is still a calling card for that program in terms of recruiting quarterbacks. Mestemaker could have that same impact, whether he comes back in 2027 or not."

Coach Eric Morris Leading Resurgent Oklahoma State Team

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado on SI: Is coach Eric Morris way ahead of schedule in turning around Oklahoma State?

Postins: "I'd say so. There is definitely a buzz around the program that hasn't been there in a couple of years."

"[Coach] Mike Gundy's final two years were marked by a decline in talent because he wasn't as willing to embrace the transfer portal and NIL as other coaches. Morris, who is only 40 years old, is far more willing to use the modern tools available and the program's donors have been more willing to help than at the end of Gundy's tenure."

"It helps that he calls the most offensive friendly scheme in football. But, having been a former Big 12 player and coach at Texas Tech, he knows how important football is to Oklahoma State and has embraced being the coach that can turn it around. At 4-2 so far I actually think they're right on schedule on the field. Off the field, they're well ahead of schedule."

Who Colorado Must Account for Outside of Drew Mestemaker

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Creed Whittemore (2) pulls in a reception past Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado on SI: Who are the main weapons the Buffaloes must account for on the Cowboys?

Postins: [Coach] Deion Sanders played with the Triplets in Dallas — Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. These Cowboys have their own in Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young."

"Hawkins is a workhorse who can catch passes out of the backfield. Young is a slot receiver with quickness and great route-running. Plus, there is 6-5 wide receiver Justin Bowick, who is not only their top red zone threat but has the speed to stretch the field.

"Miles Coleman and Terrence Lewis are under-the-radar threats that can break a short pass for big yardage fast."

Potential Impact Colorado Quarterback Isaac Wilson Could Have

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado on SI: How effective is Oklahoma State's defense versus dual-threat quarterbacks, since theyll face one in the Buffaloes' Isaac Wilson?

Postins: "If you had asked me that after the West Virginia game when they faced Michael Hawkins, I would have said well. But after giving up five touchdown passes to Houston's Conner Weigman — who has that same ability — I'd say it's a mixed bag."

"The Cowboys failed to contain Weigman for two reasons. First, they didn't make the key tackles at the key moments like they did against West Virginia and Hawkins. Second, the secondary was without Mose Phillips III, who is now out for the season, and they had to learn to play with Evan Jackson for a full game."

"Jackson is a better cover safety. But Phillips helped keep the unit on the same page. The Cowboys have to cover better this week."

Area Colorado can Exploit Against Oklahoma State

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado on Si: What's one area Oklahoma State has struggled with that Colorado may aim to exploit here?

Postins: "The secondary is going to be that area. The unit struggled to keep up with receivers on the sideline and that's where his [Weigman's] receivers did a lot of their damage."

"OSU didn't have a great answer for tight end Patrick Overmyer, but he didn't hurt them the way he hurt Kansas State two weeks ago. Oklahoma State isn't going to get a lot of pressure on the quarterback, so expect the Cowboys to lean heavily on some zone early to try and keep Wilson from airing it out.

"UCF employed a short passing game and it worked for three quarters. CU's best bet is to get it behind the secondary."

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