Texas Fans Might Be Overlooking Raleek Brown's Most Underrated Trait

The Texas Longhorns had one of the worst seasons of offensive rushing production in program history last year.

As a result, Steve Sarkisian made some major changes to address this by hiring new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke to replace Chad Scott along with bringing in two running backs from the portal in Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State).

Smothers received most of the first-team reps in drills during Days 1 of 2 of fall camp, but it's no secret that both him and Brown will likely be in a 1A and 1B situation in the backfield throughout the season. That said, there's a key trait Brown provides that could make him Texas' most valuable running back.

Raleek Brown Adds Underrated Element to the Texas Passing Attack

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims hands off the ball to running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While at Arizona State, Brown built a reputation for being a home-run hitter out of the backfield with elite bursts of speed and quick feet, but it's ability to get open as a receiver that might be what takes the Texas offense to a new ceiling.

Brown finished last year with 46 targets as a receiver, which is good for second-most among all returning running back in the Power 4 headed into the season, as pointed out by Cody Carpenter of OrangeBloods.

These kind of numbers out of the backfield as a receiver shows that Brown was finding success at getting open, something that a Sarkisian-led offense can take to a new level.

With all eyes on Texas' receiving trio of Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, Brown can go one-on-one against a linebacker in the passing game and be comfortable while doing so. All Arch Manning has to do is find him and Brown will do the rest with the aforementioned elite speedd down the field.

His receiving numbers last season at Arizona State -- 34 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns -- might not seem like anything ground-breaking but the amount of targets he was creating for himself as a running back is a trait the Texas offense would be better off utilizing.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But stats and highlights aside, it has become clear during the spring and fall that Brown is bringing an infectious energy to the Texas locker room.

While speaking with the media after Day 2 of fall camp on Thursday, Texas running back/wide receiver Ryan Niblett talked about Brown's personality and what it has done for the team.

"Oh man, the whole room is a character, especially Raleek," Niblett said. "Raleek's a character, but the whole room we laugh and joke all day. So I mean, they ultimately bring the team together. Raleek just say whatever's on his mind, say whatever comes in his head."

But Niblett made sure not to forget to talk about Brown's impact off the field as well.

"Raleek is a little different," Niblett said. "He's short but run long, so it's like crazy. He's very fast, very quick, agile."

Fans got to see a glimpse of this during Texas' spring scrimmage when Brown returned a kickoff for a touchdown, but he will be fully unleashed when the Longhorns open up the season against Texas State on Sept. 5.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.