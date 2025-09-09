Caleb Williams and 3 More QBs to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 2
The second week of the fantasy football season is when managers begin separating early overreactions from genuine concerns.
Some quarterbacks looked sharp out of the gate, while others showed the same warning signs that plagued them in drafts. Add in tough Week 2 matchups and lingering questions about offensive lines or supporting casts, and not every “starting-caliber” passer is worth trusting.
This week, several signal-callers find themselves in less-than-ideal spots. Whether it’s facing elite defenses, unfavorable game scripts or struggling to establish rhythm in their offense, these quarterbacks carry more risk than reward for fantasy lineups in Week 2.
Daniel Jones (Colts) vs. Broncos
Let's pump the brakes on the Jones’ Indianapolis Colts revenge tour. He may have just lit up the Dolphins for 272 yards and three total touchdowns and looked good while doing it, but he gets one of the NFL’s top defenses in Week 2. The Broncos limited Cam Ward and the Titans to just 133 total yards in Week 1. They held numerous “elite” quarterbacks in check last year and will continue to do so in 2025. Jones faces an uphill battle in Week 2 and should remain on the bench, although he might be a valuable stash off waivers.
Caleb Williams (Bears) vs. Lions
I’m a big believer in Williams, but I fear he and the Bears’ offense may need time to adjust to the new offense under head coach Ben Johnson. Chicago committed 12 penalties for 127 yards, with many of them being false starts. Only 74% of Williams' passes were catchable, the second-worst mark in the league for Week 1. He salvaged his performance with solid rushing production, but many didn’t see the year two leap that many were hoping for. This is a revenge game for Johnson, but I’m confident Williams will perform up to his capabilities in the matchup.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) vs. Bengals
Lawrence’s matchup against the Bengals may appear enticing, but his inconsistencies are too much for me to trust starting him. He was pressured on just 12.5% of his dropbacks in Week 1 against the Panthers, which makes his inaccuracy even more puzzling. He finished his outing 19-of-31 with just 178 yards while throwing a touchdown and an interception against Carolina’s weak defense. Lawrence will undoubtedly face more pressure going against Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart in Week 2. He simply can’t be trusted going forward.
Bo Nix (Broncos) vs. Indianapolis Colts
Nix is coming off a brutal performance against the Titans, where he threw for just 176 yards and two interceptions. The Colts are coming off an impressive performance, where they surrendered just eight points to the Dolphins and forced Tua Tagovailoa to commit three turnovers. The Colts have one of the most underrated defenses, with their secondary being especially strong, featuring players like Charvarius Ward, Nick Cross, Cam Bynum, Xavien Howard and Kenny Moore II. It wouldn’t surprise me if Nix’s struggles continue in Week 2 with the difficult matchup.