Chase Brown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Career Stats
With the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, we are going to take a look at what Chase Brown has done in his career against the Steelers' defense.
It has been a brutal year for Brown, along with the rest of the Bengals' offense, ever since Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury in Week 2. Through six games, he has only scored one touchdown and has not managed to rush for 50 yards in any game. He has totaled just 74 carries for 202 yards and one TD on the ground, and 20 receptions for 102 yards through the air. This is a running back who was drafted as a fringe RB1 this summer, and is currently sitting as the RB30 overall, averaging just 9.7 fantasy points per game. It's been a disastrous season so far, but there is some hope in Cincy with Joe Flacco taking over as the starting quarterback.
Chase Brown Historical Stats vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Brown has technically played against the Steelers three times, but in one of those games, he didn't see a single opportunity, so we are going to ignore that game. We are going to focus on two December matchups. One of those games coming on December 23, 2023, and the other on December 1, 2024.
In 2023, he was serving as a change-of-pace back for Joe Mixon. In that game, Mixon handled 11 carries for 43 yards at 3.9 yards per carry and caught two of his four targets for seven yards. Brown was actually the more efficient back in this game, showing why he would eventually be handed the starting job in Cincinnati. He carried the ball four times for 16 yards at 4.0 yards per carry and caught both of his targets for eight yards. This was a preview of what we would see the following season.
In 2024, Brown had taken over the starting role and had a big game. He carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards and a TD, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards. This is the most recent game he has played against the Steelers.
- December 23, 2023: 4 carries, 16 yards, 2 receptions, 8 yards
- December 1, 2024: 12 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD, three receptions, 30 yards
Chase Brown Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlook
It could be another tough night for Brown on Thursday Night Football. While Flacco does at least make a spike in production possible, it would take a whole new offensive line to fix the issues in Cincinnati. At the end of the day, odds are that Brown will be playing in a negative game script with the Bengals trailing, and trying to make something out of nothing behind a terrible offensive line with limited carries.
The one hope is that he will see a ton of dump-offs from Flacco, who is just trying to get rid of the ball with TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith chasing him down all night. The Steelers defense has really picked it up the past few weeks and has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Nothing about this matchup looks favorable for Brown.