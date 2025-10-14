Fantasy Sports

Week 7 Fantasy Football IDP Rankings: T.J. Watt Surpasses Myles Garrett

Week 7 fantasy football IDP rankings reveal the top linebackers, defensive linemen, and defensive backs, including T.J. Watt overtaking Myles Garrett.

Mark Morales-Smith

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.

As we head into Week 7, IDP owners will look to navigate injuries, bye weeks, and depth chart shakeups. This season has been unpredictable, but we are here with our IDP rankings to help you set your fantasy lineups. We cover the linebackers, defensive linemen, and defensive backs. These are our Week 7 IDP Rankings. 

Lost Linebackers

San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner Is Out For The Season
Injuries and bye weeks are going to be absolutely brutal for IDP owners this week. The San Francisco 49ers lost Fred Warner for the season in Week 6 to an ankle injury. Fantasy owners will also be without Roquan Smith and Terrell Bernard this week, who are both on a bye, which could be good news, though, because both may have missed Week 7 with injury even if their teams were playing.

The New York Jets are also missing Quincy Williams, which is one of the reasons that Jamien Sherwood has climbed all the way up to our LB2 slot. However, despite a tough Week 6, Zack Baun remains in our LB1 slot this week. Behind Baun and Sherwood, Bobby Okereke, Ernest Jones IV, and Alex Singleton are also in our top five.  

Steelers Defensive Linemen Make A Big Push

TJ Watt has taken over the DL1 spot this week. The biggest reason for that, other than the fact that he's TJ Watt, is that the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line will be attempting to block him this week. If he gets by them, he just has to catch the not-so elusive Joe Flacco. Watt's teammate, Alex Highsmith, also cracks the top six for the same exact reason. Other than that, we see a lot of the same faces near the top of the rankings. Myles Garrett, Aiden Hutchinson, Brian Burns, and Maxx Crosby round out the top five. 

Big Moves At DB

Week 7 Fantasy Football IDP Stud: Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We are really high on Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith this week. He has been great this season and climbs into our top five. Despite playing in a defensive backfield with star safety Antonie Winfield Jr, Smith has been by far the best fantasy DB on the team. What makes him so valuable is that on most platforms, he's CB eligible if your league separates safeties and cornerbacks. Smith is a player who should be in your lineup every single week. The rest of our top five is filled out by Derwin James Jr, Budda Baker, Nick Cross, and Josh Mettelus.

Week 7 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings

