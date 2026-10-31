College Fantasy Football Week 9 Sits: Nate Frazier Headlines Players to Bench Before They Sink Your Lineup

Setting a winning lineup requires cutthroat decision-making. High-profile names and baseline volume are nice, but hitting a wall against elite defenses or getting caught in a crowded backfiled committee could crush your weekly ceiling.

Heading into Week 9, these players present severe risk profiles based on matchup, recent form, or health concerns. Bench them if you have options, or lower your expectations.

Quarterbacks

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Maiava showed a high-volume passing ceiling over the middle stretch of the season, but output flucuates when forced into long down-and-distance scenarios. He will face an Ohio State defense allowing just 13.4 points per game and an absurdly low 171.4 passing yards per contest. The Buckeyes are suffocating opposing air attacks with elite secondary play and consistent pressure.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Risk (High): Ohio State eliminates big-play efficiency. If USC struggles to generate push on early downs, Maiava will be forced into obvious passing situations where the Buckeyes thrive at forcing turnovers and sacks.

Colton Joseph, QB, Wisconsin

Joseph has struggled over his past few outings, leaning heavily on low-completion depth of target and has had difficulty sustaining drives downfield. He will square off against Kirk Ferent's Iowa defense, which surrenders just 14.3 points per game and holds opponents to an elite 2.4 yards per carry on the ground.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is sacked by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Risk (Extreme): Joseph's primary fantasy safety net is his rushing ability. With Iowa neutralizing opposing ground games and forcing teams to pass, Joseph will be forced to win the game with his arm, which is a strategy that favors Iowa's turnover-hungry secondary.

Running Backs

Ja'Kyrian Turner, RB, Pittsburgh

Turner is dynamic when fully healthy, but usage has been volatile due to nagging injuries disrupting his weekly practice reps. He's set to face a Georgia Tech front seven built to bottle up perimeter runs, forcing opponents to grind out tough yards inside.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'kyrian Turner (9) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Risk (Moderate to High): The primary hazard here is availability and touch split. If he is active, he is a risky RB3/Flex play. If there are any restrictions with his snap count, pivot to a safer volume option.

Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

Frazier is very capable of generating explosive plays, but overall touch totals have dipped as Georgia rotates multiple backs to keep the backfield fresh. He will face a physical Florida defensive line that specializes in limiting yard after contact and shutting down zone concepts in the running game.

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) tries to break a tackle during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Risk (High): Frazier's route to fantasy relevance requires efficiency or multi-touchdown upside. In a split backfield where red-zone touches are unpredictable, it makes his floor dangerously low.

Wide Receivers

Nik McMillan, WR, Kansas

McMillan serves as a key target in the Jayhawks' passing game, but target depth has trended closer to the line of scrimmage in recent weeks. TCU's pass defense has locked down perimeter receivers, holding opposing fantasy WRs below their season averages and limiting explosive pass plays.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Nik McMillan (5) makes a catch during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Risk (Moderate): TCU limits run-after-catch yards and forces quarterbacks to check down often. McMillan may see a handful of targets, but turn those into minimal yardage without clear touchdown upside.

Ben Black III, WR, Rutgers

Black III steps into a primary target role with KJ Duff ruled out against Michigan. While Black III has operated primarily as a secondary vertical threat this season, his overall target share remains modest and inconsistent in a Rutgers offense that favors its ground game. He faces an elite Michigan secondary holding opponents under 180 yards per game and surrendering few big plays through the air.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ben Black III (2) during the second half against the USC Trojans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Risk (High): Even with increased snap equity as the top available wideout, Black III's fantasy floor is extremely fragile given the matchup, shaky quarterback play, and a run-heavy game plan.

Tight Ends

Lawson Luckie, TE, Georgia

Targets and snap rates have been inconsistent in Georgia's heavily rotated, multi-tight end sets. Rather than functioning as a high-volume central focus in the passing attack, his usage has leaned heavily toward inline blocking duties and occasional short-yardage or red-zone looks. He faces a physical and disciplined Florida defensive front that excels at erasing middle-of-the-field passing routes and limiting YAC for tigt ends.

Oct 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) runs against Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Martel Hight (4) after catching a deflected pass at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Risk (High): Because Georgia spreads the ball aggressively among its wide receivers and backfield rotation, Luckie operates on thin volume margin. Lacking a consistent target floor, his weekly fantasy viability rests almost entirely on falling into the end zone.