Colston Loveland and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 12 Fantasy Football
It is that time of the week where we aim to find some high Week 12 outputs among Tight Ends. These players that we will list off avoid the top, must-start guys as we gun for your midpack players with Top-5 upside. No week is the same as the last, and no ranking will remain the same. These are four Tight Ends that we believe must be started in Week 12 Fantasy Football.
Hunter Henry (@CIN)
Henry has been a dominant force on the Top-10 rated Patriots offense. They are 7th in Passing Yards while Henry has a very respectable Target Share of 18%. An under-the-radar value-add of Henry is his 12.4 Yards per Reception, among the highest of all Tight Ends.
The Bengals are on pace to be one of the worst defenses versus Tight Ends in quite some time. They are comfortably 32nd in that metric and 30th or worse in every single defensive key metric. The Patriots are favored to win this game by over a Touchdown and Henry has a high chance of seeing a Touchdown himself.
Colston Loveland (Vs PIT)
Ever since Loveland returned from injury, he has been stellar. He has at least (4) Targets in each of his last five games. Over that same timeframe, Loveland has a 16% Target Share. He is averaging 13.7 Yards per Reception, which is about a 50% increase over most other Tight Ends that average 8.0-10.0 Yards per Reception.
The Steelers will take on the Bears this week. They are 27th versus the Tight End and 32nd in Passing Yards Allowed. The Bears are targeting the Tight End at a 23% rate in the Red Zone, which mostly will go to Loveland over Kmet.
Juwan Johnson (Vs ATL)
Given his expected Target Share, Johnson is a weekly must-start. He will command over 20% of targets, being the same mark in the Red Zone. The Saints also pass the ball at a 60% rate.
Tyler Shough has taken over at Quarterback and he quite possibly had the best game of any Rookie Quarterback this season when he played back in Week 10. With Kellen Moore, the sky's the limit.
As for this matchup, the Falcons are 3rd versus the Tight End with one of the best Linebacking cores' in the league. However, given the volume of Johnson, I believe he is a must-start on a weekly basis, up there with Tyler Warren and George Kittle. Bold, but I believe that.
Mark Andrews (Vs NYJ)
Andrews is the TE12, which is very solid. However, it comes on the heels of one two-touchdown game. Most would say that he has underperformed, but I see that on any given sunday, Andrews has huge upside.
A 17% Target Share belongs to Andrews, in which he catches 76% of his Targets. In the Red Zone, the Ravens love the Tight End. Andrews has a 23% Red Zone Target Share and Tight Ends alone have 53% of Red Zone Targets.
The Ravens get the Jets this week that mark 18th versus the Tight End, their biggest coverage weakness.